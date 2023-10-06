I've had my Quic (900/400) connection live for about three days now. Amazing experience to switch ISP without needing to get on the phone!
Everything seems good with static IP, IPv6 etc.
But my upload speed is a bit below expectations, not sure it's tested above 30 mbps. See below tests which were done within minutes of each other from the same hardwired device. The only difference is switching PPPoE settings and ONT LAN port. My LFC is TFF.
Quic:
NowNZ (previous ISP):
Things I've tried:
- Power cycling ONT and router
- Factory resetting router (FritzBox 7490)
- Switching to IPv6 only
- Checking ONT diagnostics in Quic Client area. I am unable to see diagnostic data, perhaps this is pending for my new connection:
Could this be an intermittent issue or growing pains for Quic?
Open to suggestions