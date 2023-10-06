Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
internetuser

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#309298 6-Oct-2023 12:26
Send private message quote this post

I've had my Quic (900/400) connection live for about three days now. Amazing experience to switch ISP without needing to get on the phone!

 

 

 

Everything seems good with static IP, IPv6 etc.

 

 

 

But my upload speed is a bit below expectations, not sure it's tested above 30 mbps. See below tests which were done within minutes of each other from the same hardwired device. The only difference is switching PPPoE settings and ONT LAN port. My LFC is TFF.

 

 

 

Quic:

 

 

 

 

NowNZ (previous ISP):

 

 

 

 

Things I've tried:

 

  • Power cycling ONT and router
  • Factory resetting router (FritzBox 7490)
  • Switching to IPv6 only
  • Checking ONT diagnostics in Quic Client area. I am unable to see diagnostic data, perhaps this is pending for my new connection:


Could this be an intermittent issue or growing pains for Quic?

 

 

 

Open to suggestions

ssamjh
Coromandel Nerd - CFM
271 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3143582 6-Oct-2023 12:35
Send private message quote this post

What do you get to the Chorus Fibre Lab in Auckland?




internetuser

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3143587 6-Oct-2023 12:52
Send private message quote this post

ssamjh: What do you get to the Chorus Fibre Lab in Auckland?

 

 

 

Thanks for taking an interest

 

 

 

RunningMan
7832 posts

Uber Geek


  #3143590 6-Oct-2023 12:57
Send private message quote this post

Any QoS set up in the router that would be changing rules due different WAN connection? 

 

Factory reset or swapping in a different router would quickly isolate that sort of issue.



internetuser

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3143595 6-Oct-2023 13:10
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

Factory reset or swapping in a different router would quickly isolate that sort of issue.

 

 

I have factory reset my router and it the same speeds were reproducible before and after.

 

 

 

I don't have another router on hand otherwise I would try that, too.

 

 

 

RunningMan:

 

Any QoS set up in the router that would be changing rules due different WAN connection? 

 

 

 

 

My router does have some prioritisation which I don't think I can fully disable. I'm pretty confident it's not related, though.

