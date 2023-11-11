Hello. I have a small (20ish messages/day) email server currently hosted on a VPS offshore. Can I run this from home with a static IP from Quic?
Thanks
I'm not a Quic employee or customer, but I do have a lot of experience with mail servers. My 2cents worth is below.
Technically yes you can, but I strongly advise against it. The IP address range that your static IP address will be a part of will likely have a low level of trust as far as spam filters are concerned, resulting in a higher likelihood that your sent messages never reach their destination. If you set up PTR, SPF, DKIM and DMARC for your mail server you may have good success if you are patient and don't mind doing troubleshooting while some of your emails are being blocked by the receiving email server. It might be a fun challenge and a great learning experience. I would not even attempt it for an email address important for business as the benefit of the change is almost certainly outweighed by the risk of missing business-critical communication.
On the other hand, if you're using a cheap VPS, chances are your delivery will be better as many of those providers have absolutely terrible IP reputations despite efforts to keep on top of malicious use.
There is also no reason you can't split inbound and outbound e-mail or relay via a smart host from your own seever. If you're sending 20 e-mails per day, you can sign up with SMTP2Go and just use their free plan, which allows you to send 1,000 e-mails per month. Let them worry about the IP reputation for outbound e-mail.