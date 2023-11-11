I'm not a Quic employee or customer, but I do have a lot of experience with mail servers. My 2cents worth is below.

Technically yes you can, but I strongly advise against it. The IP address range that your static IP address will be a part of will likely have a low level of trust as far as spam filters are concerned, resulting in a higher likelihood that your sent messages never reach their destination. If you set up PTR, SPF, DKIM and DMARC for your mail server you may have good success if you are patient and don't mind doing troubleshooting while some of your emails are being blocked by the receiving email server. It might be a fun challenge and a great learning experience. I would not even attempt it for an email address important for business as the benefit of the change is almost certainly outweighed by the risk of missing business-critical communication.