ForumsQuicQuic High Packet Loss 09/12/2023 11:35ish onwards
Lias

5583 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#311036 9-Dec-2023 11:52
Anyone else having issues the last few minutes?

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

lloydw
21 posts

Geek


  #3169934 9-Dec-2023 11:53
Yes, same issue here down South



odrusso
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3169936 9-Dec-2023 11:55
Same here, in Wellington.

Lias

5583 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3169940 9-Dec-2023 11:57
Seems to have already resolved which is a bonus.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.



tknz
182 posts

Master Geek


  #3169941 9-Dec-2023 11:57
Yeah - I had loss:

 

--- 1.1.1.1 ping statistics ---

 

156 packets transmitted, 61 packets received, 60.9% packet loss

 

round-trip min/avg/max/stddev = 22.104/40.992/229.052/25.641 ms

 

103.139.184.34 - their BNG was 10ms the whole time with no loss.

 

 

 

Looks like it's just come right though?

 

 

rabba
82 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3169946 9-Dec-2023 12:18
Still down for me. Connection was running at about 30MB compared to the normal 800. Made the mistake of restarting my router and now nothing.

michaelmurfy
meow
13220 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3169953 9-Dec-2023 12:33
It’s back to normal now: https://smokeping.interwebz.nz/smokeping/?target=InternetHosts

 

@rabba log a fault if you’re down!




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

aj6828
136 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3170370 10-Dec-2023 16:42
michaelmurfy:

It’s back to normal now: https://smokeping.interwebz.nz/smokeping/?target=InternetHosts


@rabba log a fault if you’re down!



That's some neat smokeping care to share the config pretty please :)




Exclusive for Geekzone Members!

 

Get FREE SETUP & Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device too (NO-CGNAT) by default on all Hyperfibre & Max Fibre plans with Hyperline.co.nz powered by 2degrees

 

Hyperfibre plans available on Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz  

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Lias

5583 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170386 10-Dec-2023 18:19
aj6828: 

 


That's some neat smokeping care to share the config pretty please :)

 

Hah I thought about asking that too lol so +1 I guess lol




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

Josh22
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3170594 11-Dec-2023 12:15
Lost pretty much everything a few minutes ago. Can get to the local cloudflare POP but traceroutes to other stuff are looping again between the PEs in Christchurch.

CYaBro
4568 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3170595 11-Dec-2023 12:17
Josh22: Lost pretty much everything a few minutes ago. Can get to the local cloudflare POP but traceroutes to other stuff are looping again between the PEs in Christchurch.

 

Same here in Oamaru, had to switch to WAN2 on my UDM SE to get going again. :(

 

They've updated the status page quickly today.

 

Incident - South Island Connectivity - 11/12 - Status Page - Quic Broadband




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

naggyman
697 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3170626 11-Dec-2023 13:23
Feels weird saying this - but the backup path they've rerouted to seems (or at least feels) more reliable than the other path. Less Jitter and slightly lower latency from what I can see

Lias

5583 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170638 11-Dec-2023 13:40
Fault on the primary path has been confirmed as a fibre cut 

 

 

Man they are having some bad luck of late.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

