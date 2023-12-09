Anyone else having issues the last few minutes?
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's.
Seems to have already resolved which is a bonus.
Yeah - I had loss:
--- 1.1.1.1 ping statistics ---
156 packets transmitted, 61 packets received, 60.9% packet loss
round-trip min/avg/max/stddev = 22.104/40.992/229.052/25.641 ms
103.139.184.34 - their BNG was 10ms the whole time with no loss.
Looks like it's just come right though?
It’s back to normal now: https://smokeping.interwebz.nz/smokeping/?target=InternetHosts
@rabba log a fault if you’re down!
michaelmurfy:
aj6828:
That's some neat smokeping care to share the config pretty please :)
Hah I thought about asking that too lol so +1 I guess lol
Josh22: Lost pretty much everything a few minutes ago. Can get to the local cloudflare POP but traceroutes to other stuff are looping again between the PEs in Christchurch.
Same here in Oamaru, had to switch to WAN2 on my UDM SE to get going again. :(
They've updated the status page quickly today.
Incident - South Island Connectivity - 11/12 - Status Page - Quic Broadband
Feels weird saying this - but the backup path they've rerouted to seems (or at least feels) more reliable than the other path. Less Jitter and slightly lower latency from what I can see
Fault on the primary path has been confirmed as a fibre cut
Man they are having some bad luck of late.
