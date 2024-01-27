It's not normal for the add-ons section of my account to show my static IP as terminated... right? The connection information section also no longer shows an assigned static IP.
My router (Nest wifi) lost connection on my billing rollover date and hasn't been able to reconnect with PPPoE ever since. Spent a lot of time factory resetting the router and trying to setup again before I noticed this change in my account.
I've already contacted the billing email but not sure if I can expect any response over the weekend.