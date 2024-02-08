Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Quic Incident - Connectivity Disruption - 08/02
#311708 8-Feb-2024 13:37
https://status.quic.nz/issues/65c41f4cf02f4637534f6a70

 

All sorts of weird slowness/ lack of connectivity for me.

 

e.g Adobe Admin console timing out, Metlink stuck on loading logo, RDP to remote systems working but very slow. 

 

 

 

 




  #3192443 8-Feb-2024 13:41
May be wider than Quic as I’m also seeing issues on another provider. 




