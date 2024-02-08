https://status.quic.nz/issues/65c41f4cf02f4637534f6a70
All sorts of weird slowness/ lack of connectivity for me.
e.g Adobe Admin console timing out, Metlink stuck on loading logo, RDP to remote systems working but very slow.
May be wider than Quic as I’m also seeing issues on another provider.
