International transit slow?
#312165 22-Mar-2024 21:42
Signed up to Quic about a month ago after banging my head against a wall with 2degrees over the Vocus IPoE periodically kicking me off the network and not giving me a new lease for minutes at a time and support telling me quite firmly there's nothing they could do and they were unwilling to investigate.

 

 

 

It's been wonderful so far but I've noticed some odd speed issues to peers - mainly AWS and Microsoft, where I'll not be able to consistently hit anything above 300KB/s. I've also noticed issues with speeds from the US mostly, and Quic unfortunately don't answer their facebook chats when I ask.

 

 

 

For SharePoint I get an average speed of ~200KB/s and most times downloads will ramp up to ~1MB/s before falling significantly and often failing. I've also seen slow speeds from national peers too, like UC Mirror getting barely 2MB/s

 

 

 

Routes to UC are:

 

 

 

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|                                      WinMTR statistics                                   |
|                       Host              -   %  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |
|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|
|                       unifi.localdomain -    0 |   13 |   13 |    1 |    3 |   14 |    1 |
|                     bng1-chc2.vetta.net -    0 |   13 |   13 |    2 |    3 |    5 |    3 |
|         xe1-2600-218.pe2-chc4.vetta.net -    0 |   13 |   13 |    3 |    4 |    9 |    3 |
|                       as38022.chc.ix.nz -    0 |   13 |   13 |    3 |    4 |    7 |    4 |
|                             210.7.37.89 -    0 |   13 |   13 |    3 |    4 |   11 |    5 |
|                             210.7.37.90 -    0 |   13 |   13 |   12 |   20 |   33 |   33 |
|                           202.36.179.65 -    0 |   13 |   13 |    3 |    4 |    8 |    4 |
|                           132.181.3.238 -    0 |   13 |   13 |    9 |   33 |  114 |   27 |
|                          132.181.106.37 -    0 |   13 |   13 |    3 |    4 |    7 |    4 |
|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|

 

 

 

Routes to SharePoint for me are:

 

 

 

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|                                      WinMTR statistics                                   |
|                       Host              -   %  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |
|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|
|                       unifi.localdomain -    0 |   11 |   11 |    1 |    3 |    9 |    3 |
|                     bng1-chc2.vetta.net -    0 |   11 |   11 |    2 |    3 |   10 |   10 |
|         xe1-2600-218.pe2-chc4.vetta.net -    0 |   11 |   11 |    3 |    3 |    5 |    3 |
|                            100.126.0.28 -    0 |   11 |   11 |   18 |   20 |   25 |   18 |
|                        as8075.akl.ix.nz -    0 |   10 |   10 |   18 |   19 |   25 |   18 |
|                           13.104.185.16 -    0 |   10 |   10 |   18 |   18 |   23 |   18 |
|                      Request timed out. -  100 |    2 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|                           13.107.136.10 -    0 |   10 |   10 |   18 |   19 |   23 |   18 |
|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|

 

 

 

Meanwhile for S3 I'm getting this routing:

 

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|                                      WinMTR statistics                                   |
|                       Host              -   %  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |
|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|
|                       unifi.localdomain -    0 |   10 |   10 |    1 |    8 |   38 |    1 |
|                     bng1-chc2.vetta.net -    0 |   10 |   10 |    2 |    8 |   45 |    3 |
|         xe1-2600-218.pe2-chc4.vetta.net -    0 |   10 |   10 |    3 |    5 |   15 |    3 |
|                            100.126.0.16 -    0 |   10 |   10 |   18 |   25 |   72 |   18 |
|                      Request timed out. -  100 |    2 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|            et-0-2-8.atc-p-3.as55850.net -    0 |   10 |   10 |  148 |  165 |  234 |  149 |
|       xe-0-1-5.er1.sjc5.us.zip.zayo.com -    0 |   10 |   10 |  147 |  159 |  204 |  148 |
|           ae15.cs4.sjc4.us.zip.zayo.com -   50 |    4 |    2 |    0 |  148 |  149 |  149 |
|                      Request timed out. -  100 |    2 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|                             99.83.69.58 -    0 |    9 |    9 |  148 |  156 |  177 |  148 |
|                          150.222.97.239 -    0 |    9 |    9 |  154 |  164 |  194 |  154 |
|                            150.222.97.7 -    0 |    9 |    9 |  157 |  173 |  203 |  157 |
|                      Request timed out. -  100 |    2 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|                      Request timed out. -  100 |    2 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|                      Request timed out. -  100 |    2 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|                      Request timed out. -  100 |    2 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|                      Request timed out. -  100 |    2 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|                      Request timed out. -  100 |    2 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|                    s3-1-w.amazonaws.com -    0 |    9 |    9 |  209 |  224 |  268 |  209 |
|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|

 

 

 

Is anyone else facing similar issues with different regions round the world? 




  #3209671 22-Mar-2024 22:20
Try using cloud flaire warp that should speed things up unfortunately no isp has control over international transits I belive..

