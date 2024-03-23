Afternoon,

Is anyone having any packet loss issues out to 8.8.8.8? For anyone running smokeping already be good to compare notes. Also, can you all resolve against 103.250.90.8? one of the DHCP offered DNS resolver. I can resolve fine against the second: 202.179.141.8 but not the first directly from the pfsense box.

[23.09-RELEASE][]/root: dig google.com @103.250.90.8

;; communications error to 103.250.90.8#53: timed out

;; communications error to 103.250.90.8#53: timed out

;; communications error to 103.250.90.8#53: timed out

Tracing tcpdump I see the DNS packet to 103.250.90.8 leave the interface ix1 correctly out to the ONT / quic

[23.09-RELEASE][]/root: tcpdump -i ix1 host 103.250.90.8 port 53

tcpdump: verbose output suppressed, use -v[v]... for full protocol decode

listening on ix1, link-type EN10MB (Ethernet), snapshot length 262144 bytes

04:37:45.910328 IP 118-67-196-26.rdns-d.quic.net.nz.65062 > recdns1.vetta.net.domain: 49670+ [1au] A? google.com. (51)

04:37:50.912896 IP 118-67-196-26.rdns-d.quic.net.nz.20346 > recdns1.vetta.net.domain: 49670+ [1au] A? google.com. (51)

04:37:55.915298 IP 118-67-196-26.rdns-d.quic.net.nz.64128 > recdns1.vetta.net.domain: 49670+ [1au] A? google.com. (51)

30 Hour view - started just before midnight

Only just started looking and doing most of the testing from the firewall directly and seeing packet loss - and some addresses unreachable. Have swapped the copper 10g SFP+ out for another one to rule that out - same issues persist.

1500MTU on ix1 no interface errors.