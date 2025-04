I've tried two different older consumer-grade routers with DHCP on my Quic connection; and neither of them will actually route traffic - they don't pick up a default gateway IP address from Qiuc, so don't know where to send the traffic to.

Neither device seem to have any way of specifying the default route for the EXTERNAL interface; and even if they did, I wouldn't know what to use as I can't find that information out.

@kevinizm; not withstanding the VLAN10 comment above, why not just try PPPoE mode? Works for me when DHCP wouldn't.