ForumsQuicQuic is BLAZING fast today, latency wise - after outage this morning
squareeyes123

83 posts

Master Geek


#312219 26-Mar-2024 21:55
I have had 1-2 blips each week since cutting over to DHCP (HF 2K). This morning we had a couple of outages around 8am, and I know there was a network outage last night at around 8pm (I don't think I was affected by that).

 

Anyway things came right before work (from home) which was a relief.

 

The whole day things have been smoking quick. Not sure if there were running repairs this morning or not. I have notices a marked improvement on my phone, desktop and laptop in terms of snappiness/latency.

 

I made some tweaks to my APs which might have helped with AP roaming/handoff. so it could have been that.

 

But anyway I thought it might be nice to report good performance since it's so easy to complain when things are bad.

3l3m3nt
104 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3211486 26-Mar-2024 22:28
Yep, they've definitely been working hard on the network. For the most part it's pretty smooth these days!




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 2G Hyperfibre
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)

 
 
 
 

systemd
27 posts

Geek

Trusted

  #3211507 27-Mar-2024 08:10
Experiencing the same here, connections have been generally smooth for the past few months. Some of my services that are more sensitive to network latency have been rock solid.

 

Even browsing the web has gotten noticeably snappier this week.

 

Certainly can't complain about the speeds on the "standard" 900/400 plan, either...

 

timmmay
20329 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3211537 27-Mar-2024 10:43
2degrees has been fast and reliable for me for for a decade. Reliability and performance should be the default, rather than being so unusual it's worth posting online about!



3l3m3nt
104 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3211557 27-Mar-2024 11:30
2degrees was fine until it got ported over to Vocus - then I had weird routing and performance issues. Their call centre was chronically understaffed also. I voted with my feet on that one - still have my mobiles with them tho.




timmmay
20329 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3211558 27-Mar-2024 11:35
3l3m3nt:

 

2degrees was fine until it got ported over to Vocus - then I had weird routing and performance issues. Their call centre was chronically understaffed also. I voted with my feet on that one - still have my mobiles with them tho.

 

 

No issues here. Support has gotten slower, but they answer the phone at some point.

michaelmurfy
meow
13142 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3211559 27-Mar-2024 11:39
timmmay: 2degrees has been fast and reliable for me for for a decade. Reliability and performance should be the default, rather than being so unusual it's worth posting online about!

 

Complete opposite for me. It went downhill. I had the same problem as Nick and was only getting ~400Mbit: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=81&topicId=310489 

 

But, never got migrated to Vocus and at that point couldn't as I had a /29 IPv4 subnet. I've had really solid performance with Quic even on their old network and really have had few problems myself. They've been great.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

CYaBro
4496 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3212027 29-Mar-2024 11:36
Latency has doubled again in the last 24 hours. :(




Technikhaus
47 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3212029 29-Mar-2024 11:42
Mine was great yesterday after a hyperfiber upgrade, nearly 1.8Gb/s, but as of fourty minutes or so ago I appear to have an outage.

