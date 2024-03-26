I have had 1-2 blips each week since cutting over to DHCP (HF 2K). This morning we had a couple of outages around 8am, and I know there was a network outage last night at around 8pm (I don't think I was affected by that).

Anyway things came right before work (from home) which was a relief.

The whole day things have been smoking quick. Not sure if there were running repairs this morning or not. I have notices a marked improvement on my phone, desktop and laptop in terms of snappiness/latency.

I made some tweaks to my APs which might have helped with AP roaming/handoff. so it could have been that.

But anyway I thought it might be nice to report good performance since it's so easy to complain when things are bad.