Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicRouter Recommendations for Quic - Input please!
theviper

43 posts

Geek


#312305 5-Apr-2024 10:53
Send private message

Hi All,

 

Looking to kick the janky eero as the gateway (tries DHCP even though set to PPOE amongst other misbehaviours) out of my network and wondering what to replace it with.

So far, my requirements are..

 

     

  1. No WiFi
  2. No Switch requirement (have a 48 port in play already)
  3. On 950/450 plan with Quic (PPOE)
  4. Need it to host a full tunnel VPN (Android, Windows clients) for when I'm working overseas and need to access NZ sites/home stuff. VPN throughput is not a huge concern.
  5. Hosting a few inbound services (2 port forwards - nothing crazy) 
  6. Low Power
  7. IPV6 will just work
  8. Won't break the bank

 

What would you all recommend?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Shindig
1572 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3214433 5-Apr-2024 11:12
Send private message

Mikrotik 4011?




The little things make the biggest difference.

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
aj6828
132 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3214453 5-Apr-2024 12:13
Send private message

The bang for the buck is a xiaomi wifi7 be7000 router it's about 280$ on aliexpress only issue is its in Chinese so you will have to use Google translate to set it up all ports on it are 2.5gig..




Exclusive for Geekzone Members!

 

Get FREE SETUP & Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device too (NO-CGNAT) by default on all Hyperfibre & Max Fibre plans with Hyperline.co.nz powered by 2degrees

 

Hyperfibre plans available on Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz  

 

 

 

 

Jase2985
13401 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214455 5-Apr-2024 12:19
Send private message

@aj6828: The bang for the buck is a xiaomi wifi7 be7000 router it's about 280$ on aliexpress only issue is its in Chinese so you will have to use Google translate to set it up all ports on it are 2.5gig..

 

lol didnt read any of the requirements



RunningMan
8836 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214456 5-Apr-2024 12:29
Send private message

A few suggestions

 

hAP ax lite - low power, has 2.4 GHz ax wifi but can disable, cheap

 

L009UiGS-RM - step up, includes IPSec hardware encryption so VPN could be better

 

RB4011iGS+RM - faster CPU again

 

RB5009UG+S+IN - even faster

 

If there's a chance of wanting to run containers, not all have USB for storage, so that rules 2 out.

aj6828
132 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3214457 5-Apr-2024 12:30
Send private message

Jase2985:

@aj6828: The bang for the buck is a xiaomi wifi7 be7000 router it's about 280$ on aliexpress only issue is its in Chinese so you will have to use Google translate to set it up all ports on it are 2.5gig..


lol didnt read any of the requirements



Lol my bad 🤭..




Exclusive for Geekzone Members!

 

Get FREE SETUP & Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device too (NO-CGNAT) by default on all Hyperfibre & Max Fibre plans with Hyperline.co.nz powered by 2degrees

 

Hyperfibre plans available on Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz  

 

 

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
2813 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214458 5-Apr-2024 12:33
Send private message

My recommendation is pfSense/OPNSense on a generic N100 with dual Intel Ethernet ports. An N100 would easily be able to manage 1Gbs^-1 with PPPoE, not that you'd be using it.

AndrewTG
28 posts

Geek


  #3214459 5-Apr-2024 12:38
Send private message

You might want to check one of these.

 

I bought one with 4x i226-V and an N100 cpu (can't find it listed for some reason) and it has been perfect. Running OpenWRT which has plugins for most things you would want to do (VPN, NAS, etc). I also run home assistant on it under docker. Has been working with IPv6 on both IPoE and PPPoE no problem.



Jase2985
13401 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214461 5-Apr-2024 13:00
Send private message

AndrewTG:

 

You might want to check one of these.

 

I bought one with 4x i226-V and an N100 cpu (can't find it listed for some reason) and it has been perfect. Running OpenWRT which has plugins for most things you would want to do (VPN, NAS, etc). I also run home assistant on it under docker. Has been working with IPv6 on both IPoE and PPPoE no problem.

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCDEb94bnQU

 

https://www.amazon.com/stores/MOGINSOK/page/93285F5C-13CA-48E9-B1B8-D6A779B7DA76?ref_=ast_bln 

 

Patrick seems to rate them.

AndrewTG
28 posts

Geek


  #3214465 5-Apr-2024 13:18
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

AndrewTG:

 

You might want to check one of these.

 

I bought one with 4x i226-V and an N100 cpu (can't find it listed for some reason) and it has been perfect. Running OpenWRT which has plugins for most things you would want to do (VPN, NAS, etc). I also run home assistant on it under docker. Has been working with IPv6 on both IPoE and PPPoE no problem.

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCDEb94bnQU

 

https://www.amazon.com/stores/MOGINSOK/page/93285F5C-13CA-48E9-B1B8-D6A779B7DA76?ref_=ast_bln 

 

Patrick seems to rate them.

 

 

 

 

Perhaps it was one of those I bought, they all look the same, just slightly different specs

Jase2985
13401 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214468 5-Apr-2024 13:20
Send private message

AndrewTG:

 

Perhaps it was one of those I bought, they all look the same, just slightly different specs

 

 

They are the same thing, just sold under that brand name on Amazon

tccki
14 posts

Geek

Trusted

  #3214469 5-Apr-2024 13:21
Send private message

The most power efficient option is going to be the RB5009 or RB4011 if you want to spend slightly less, while still ticking all your boxes.

RouterOS has a QuickSet option that works out of the box with Quic (and most NZ ISP) PPPoE and DHCP connections, you just set the credentials and if necessary place the interface under vlan10

Axeman480
91 posts

Master Geek


  #3214574 5-Apr-2024 14:01
Send private message

Get one of these models from Grandstream - I have the GWN7003 from Ascent and it's working great.

 

GWN7001/GWN7002/GWN7003 | Grandstream Networks

lxsw20
3498 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3214577 5-Apr-2024 14:08
Send private message

Also have  GWN7003 and like it. Will meet your requirements well.

Shindig
1572 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3214663 5-Apr-2024 14:48
Send private message

You have me interested in the GWN7003 @lxsw20.

 

I have 4011, but it's real over kill and it won't power my GWN7665 over POE due to incompatibility. They GWN7003 would do so, and the specs\features are more than adequate for my needs.




The little things make the biggest difference.

theviper

43 posts

Geek


  #3214696 5-Apr-2024 15:47
Send private message

lxsw20:

Also have  GWN7003 and like it. Will meet your requirements well.



$150 from go wireless that's insane value.

Just confirming IPV6 works on it for you? (PPoE is fine. I'm not wanting or needing DHCP)

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright