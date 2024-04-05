Hi All,

Looking to kick the janky eero as the gateway (tries DHCP even though set to PPOE amongst other misbehaviours) out of my network and wondering what to replace it with.



So far, my requirements are..

No WiFi No Switch requirement (have a 48 port in play already) On 950/450 plan with Quic (PPOE) Need it to host a full tunnel VPN (Android, Windows clients) for when I'm working overseas and need to access NZ sites/home stuff. VPN throughput is not a huge concern. Hosting a few inbound services (2 port forwards - nothing crazy) Low Power IPV6 will just work Won't break the bank

What would you all recommend?