michaelmurfy: Not seeing anything widespread or anything but @Lias and a friend of mine who went down for about 30secs are on the same BNG so may be related. Incident here: https://status.quic.nz/issues/662726f2f4e01e48bfc4c510

If it helps, main quic website is still hard down for me, most everything else seems to have recovered.

Tracing route to quic.nz [163.47.131.10]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms 192.168.1.1

2 12 ms 11 ms 11 ms bng3.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.34]

3 11 ms 11 ms 12 ms pe1-akl1.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.118]

4 * * * Request timed out.

5 * * * Request timed out.

6 * * * Request timed out.

Smokeping to pretty much everything (Quic BNG, AKLIX, CHCIX, Discord, Google, etc) looks like this: