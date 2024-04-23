Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Quic Issues Aprox 3pm 23/04/2024 ?
Lias

#312508 23-Apr-2024 15:08
Appears to be something funky going on.. had a brief blip of no connectivity here (Kapiti), most things back (albeit many showing as degraded with high loss) but the quic website is unreachable so I can't check the network status lol.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's.

ratsun81
  #3221854 23-Apr-2024 15:09
Same here in Auckland. Internet completely down for me. 

 

 

 
 
 
 

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3221856 23-Apr-2024 15:14
Not seeing anything widespread or anything but @Lias and a friend of mine who went down for about 30secs are on the same BNG so may be related. Incident here: https://status.quic.nz/issues/662726f2f4e01e48bfc4c510 




ShinyChrome
  #3221858 23-Apr-2024 15:16
Been on Teams calls for the last 1.5 hours, all g in Palmy. Quic.nz unreachable though

 

 



ssamjh
  #3221859 23-Apr-2024 15:18
My connection in the Coromandel has been fine. Seems to be something South related.




naggyman
  #3221860 23-Apr-2024 15:19
No issues here in Christchurch for me

Lias

  #3221861 23-Apr-2024 15:23
michaelmurfy:

 

Not seeing anything widespread or anything but @Lias and a friend of mine who went down for about 30secs are on the same BNG so may be related. Incident here: https://status.quic.nz/issues/662726f2f4e01e48bfc4c510 

 

 

If it helps, main quic website is still hard down for me, most everything else seems to have recovered.

 

Tracing route to quic.nz [163.47.131.10]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.1.1
  2    12 ms    11 ms    11 ms  bng3.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.34]
  3    11 ms    11 ms    12 ms  pe1-akl1.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.118]
  4     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  5     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  6     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

Smokeping to pretty much everything (Quic BNG, AKLIX, CHCIX, Discord, Google, etc) looks like this:

 

 

 




michaelmurfy
meow
  #3221862 23-Apr-2024 15:24
@Lias Yeah I only saw the Quic website go down but everything else was fine. Looks like the site is back now.




Lias

  #3221867 23-Apr-2024 15:33
michaelmurfy:

 

@Lias Yeah I only saw the Quic website go down but everything else was fine. Looks like the site is back now.

 

 

Yep back for me now too, although the network load diagram is dead.




ratsun81
  #3221868 23-Apr-2024 15:40
Interesting, everything went down for me. 

 

Teams, Outlook, Discord and all websites. 

 

Im on bng1 if that makes any difference. 

Its all back up and running now. 

 

 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3221891 23-Apr-2024 16:34
Yeah dropped here (Whangaparaoa) too just for a moment. 

 

 




