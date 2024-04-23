Appears to be something funky going on.. had a brief blip of no connectivity here (Kapiti), most things back (albeit many showing as degraded with high loss) but the quic website is unreachable so I can't check the network status lol.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.
Same here in Auckland. Internet completely down for me.
Not seeing anything widespread or anything but @Lias and a friend of mine who went down for about 30secs are on the same BNG so may be related. Incident here: https://status.quic.nz/issues/662726f2f4e01e48bfc4c510
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Been on Teams calls for the last 1.5 hours, all g in Palmy. Quic.nz unreachable though
If it helps, main quic website is still hard down for me, most everything else seems to have recovered.
Tracing route to quic.nz [163.47.131.10]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms 192.168.1.1
2 12 ms 11 ms 11 ms bng3.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.34]
3 11 ms 11 ms 12 ms pe1-akl1.quic.net.nz [103.139.184.118]
4 * * * Request timed out.
5 * * * Request timed out.
6 * * * Request timed out.
Smokeping to pretty much everything (Quic BNG, AKLIX, CHCIX, Discord, Google, etc) looks like this:
@Lias Yeah I only saw the Quic website go down but everything else was fine. Looks like the site is back now.
Yep back for me now too, although the network load diagram is dead.
Interesting, everything went down for me.
Teams, Outlook, Discord and all websites.
Im on bng1 if that makes any difference.
Its all back up and running now.
Yeah dropped here (Whangaparaoa) too just for a moment.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand
LinkTree - kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________