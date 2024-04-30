FruitJuice

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Just a bit curious how new hyperfibre ONT installations are prioritised, is it Quik or Chorus that decides the install date.

 

I (Whitby) placed an order with quick on 22-Apr-24 and email stated going live ONT Replacement 23/05 AM.

 

A friend (Johnsonville) ordered his on 26-Apr-24, using my referral code, and his email said ONT Replacement 30/04 AM and have just had it installed as per email.

 


Both in the Wellington region.

 

I did say ASAP in the preferred connection date field.

 

The chorus tech said even if he wanted to he can't install earlier and said to contact Quic as they determine/schedule the install date.

Ultimately we, Chorus, determine that schedule.
Some Hyperfibre orders will require work at the exchange to move the splitter that your ONT is on to a Hyperfibre capable card+port.
Some orders won't need that work and could progress faster.

 
 
 
 

Today I learned 😀

 

Now back to patiently waiting.

