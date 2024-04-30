FruitJuice

Just a bit curious how new hyperfibre ONT installations are prioritised, is it Quik or Chorus that decides the install date.

I (Whitby) placed an order with quick on 22-Apr-24 and email stated going live ONT Replacement 23/05 AM.

A friend (Johnsonville) ordered his on 26-Apr-24, using my referral code, and his email said ONT Replacement 30/04 AM and have just had it installed as per email.



Both in the Wellington region.

I did say ASAP in the preferred connection date field.

The chorus tech said even if he wanted to he can't install earlier and said to contact Quic as they determine/schedule the install date.