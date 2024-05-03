Baitercell

Just wondering if other people are getting some packet loss today.
After it got fixed yesterday it was fine, but its gone bad again.
Also affecting Twitch.
I also see chorus NI has gone grey now:
Seeing packet loss too. It's being looked into at the moment.
The network graph is being reworked, so some sections of it don't have data.
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R522387EKKDNO for free setup)
Yep my connection is cooked too.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.
@michaelmurfy can you reach out to your contacts at @quic , nothing's showing on the status page and something has definitely shat the bed.
Referral Links:
Quic - Use code R536299EPGOCN at checkout for free setup
Contact Energy - Use code FRTQDXB for $100 credit
evilonenz: They are looking into it now, should know more soon.
Muchos greasy arse
Yep... I didn't actually notice myself as we're streaming media locally currently :)
But something has indeed flapped and looks like a network reconvergence is happening currently so shouldn't be much longer (they believe they're at the end now).
Status message should come out soon but may be retrospective this time.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
michaelmurfy:
Nothing as yet but everything seems normal again as of half 9
Several complete drops today and high latency after it came right last night. Someone will pop up out of the woodwork and tell me the monitoring in Unifi is rubbish, but so far it's been spot on with what I'm experiencing.
@squareeyes123 Nothing dropped. The problem with the UDM is it pings one single destination so take that graph with a grain of salt.
@Lias Looks like IPv4 + IPv6 are back to normal now. Not sure if we'll see a status update, I think the Vetta guys are very very shattered from what happened yesterday (it'll be an interesting PIR read).
I didn't notice any connections go fully down from my own monitoring but @squareeyes123 if you're interested, set yourself up with some external monitoring pinging your connection: https://hetrixtools.com/uptime-monitor/ which is a better look at how your connection looks externally.
