Packet Loss 03/05/2024
Baitercell

21 posts

Geek


#312644 3-May-2024 20:50
Just wondering if other people are getting some packet loss today.

 

 

 

After it got fixed yesterday it was fine, but its gone bad again.

 

 

 

Also affecting Twitch.

 

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
Baitercell

21 posts

Geek


  #3226224 3-May-2024 20:51
I also see chorus NI has gone grey now:

 
 
 
 

timwelch
93 posts

Master Geek


  #3226226 3-May-2024 20:55
Yup...

dnwright
18 posts

Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3226230 3-May-2024 20:59
Seeing packet loss too. It's being looked into at the moment.

 

The network graph is being reworked, so some sections of it don't have data.




WellWhat
11 posts

Geek


  #3226231 3-May-2024 20:59
Yep seeing it here in Chch

AndrewTG
28 posts

Geek


  #3226232 3-May-2024 21:01
Yeah connection has become very unstable here in auckland

Lias
5569 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226234 3-May-2024 21:02
Yep my connection is cooked too.




Lias
5569 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226237 3-May-2024 21:08
@michaelmurfy can you reach out to your contacts at @quic , nothing's showing on the status page and something has definitely shat the bed.




evilonenz
/dev/urandom
286 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226239 3-May-2024 21:10
They are looking into it now, should know more soon.




Lias
5569 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226240 3-May-2024 21:11
evilonenz: They are looking into it now, should know more soon.

 

Muchos greasy arse




michaelmurfy
meow
13178 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226246 3-May-2024 21:21
Lias:

 

@michaelmurfy can you reach out to your contacts at @quic , nothing's showing on the status page and something has definitely shat the bed.

 

Yep... I didn't actually notice myself as we're streaming media locally currently :)

 

But something has indeed flapped and looks like a network reconvergence is happening currently so shouldn't be much longer (they believe they're at the end now).

 

Status message should come out soon but may be retrospective this time.




Lias
5569 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226250 3-May-2024 21:50
michaelmurfy:

 

Status message should come out soon but may be retrospective this time.

 

 

Nothing as yet but everything seems normal again as of half 9




squareeyes123
83 posts

Master Geek


  #3226251 3-May-2024 21:51
Several complete drops today and high latency after it came right last night. Someone will pop up out of the woodwork and tell me the monitoring in Unifi is rubbish, but so far it's been spot on with what I'm experiencing.

michaelmurfy
meow
13178 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226252 3-May-2024 21:54
@squareeyes123 Nothing dropped. The problem with the UDM is it pings one single destination so take that graph with a grain of salt.




evilonenz
/dev/urandom
286 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226253 3-May-2024 22:03
I've had zero complete drops today, and only the packet loss caused by the flap @michaelmurfy mentioned. Ubiquiti monitoring is shit, I highly recommend setting up something more fit for purpose.




michaelmurfy
meow
13178 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226255 3-May-2024 22:12
@Lias Looks like IPv4 + IPv6 are back to normal now. Not sure if we'll see a status update, I think the Vetta guys are very very shattered from what happened yesterday (it'll be an interesting PIR read).

 

I didn't notice any connections go fully down from my own monitoring but @squareeyes123 if you're interested, set yourself up with some external monitoring pinging your connection: https://hetrixtools.com/uptime-monitor/ which is a better look at how your connection looks externally.




