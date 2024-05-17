Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Super Smooth Hyperfibre upgrade!
#312792 17-May-2024 12:28
Just a quick thanks to @quic for a super easy upgrade to Hyperfibre!

 

 

 

All the scheduling, notifications and profile switching was well coordinated and communicated.

 

 

 

CHEERS!

 

 

 

 

 

quic
  #3231753 17-May-2024 12:30
Very nice! Thanks for the feedback @cychronz - enjoy your crazy fast speeds! 🧡




3l3m3nt
  #3231764 17-May-2024 13:26
Whoar! Nice speeds. I need to lift my game 😁




