noroad: The OP is asking about anycast, that is a bit different from a standard public IP allocation

OP says their friend has an anycast network so I'm assuming that means they have at least a /24 and an ASN.

At that point, as far as Quic is concerned, it's a BGP session advertising some unicast IP space. The difference between anycast and normal unicast is that the same IP space is advertised from multiple locations (like a normal multi-homed network), but traffic to a given IP is terminated near or at the network border in many locations, not all hauled back to a single device.

If I were Quic and were happy to provide this service, it would be on the provisio that the customer knows what they're doing and if it breaks they get to keep both pieces :)