Does Quic support BGP peering? / Anycast against Quic TOS?
joyte

12 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 2


#315051 9-Jun-2024 21:37
Send private message

Obviously this is probably very unlikely, but does Quic support BGP Peering? I have a friend who has an Anycast network, and would like to place a server in my home. Additionally, would this be against their terms of service? I did a quick read through and it doesn't seem like it, but if I missed anything feel free to call me an idiot lol.

To note, I haven't purchased Quic broadband yet, my current provider required 30 days notice, I just figured I'd ask so I can get a definitive answer rather than just waiting 30-ish days and seeing then.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer

xpd

xpd
13829 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4223

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246764 10-Jun-2024 07:14
Send private message

@quic




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 



quic
233 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 738

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246793 10-Jun-2024 08:33
Send private message

BGP isn't available currently, but is on the future development list.

 

If required right now, our "parent" Vetta Online should be able to help, feel free to PM me and I can make an intro for you if wanted.




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 

noroad
975 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 621

Trusted

  #3246917 10-Jun-2024 13:00
Send private message

No ISP is going to allow a residential end user to advertise an anycast route back to the network via bgp. Even if they did they certainly won't on advertise that to their peers (chaos would quickly ensue, BGP is not for end users). This is a business grade service you are talking about here not normally something attached to the network via a UFB connection. Certainly none of the ISP's I have built or worked at would allow this.



deadlyllama
1274 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 469

Trusted

  #3247011 10-Jun-2024 15:16
Send private message

noroad:

 

No ISP is going to allow a residential end user to advertise an anycast route back to the network via bgp. Even if they did they certainly won't on advertise that to their peers (chaos would quickly ensue, BGP is not for end users). This is a business grade service you are talking about here not normally something attached to the network via a UFB connection. Certainly none of the ISP's I have built or worked at would allow this.

 

 

I've had an NZ provider offer to sell me a residential UFB service with BGP.  They already offer that service on USD5/mo VPSes, as do several other overseas VPS providers in that price range.

MikeFly
167 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 112


  #3247015 10-Jun-2024 15:37
Send private message

Interesting post.

 

 

 

I was just reading about BGP here https://www.interest.co.nz/technology/128148/following-attacks-little-known-vital-internet-protocol-traffic-hijacked-us-wants

 

Enjoyed Pakistan Telecoms efforts.

noroad
975 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 621

Trusted

  #3247027 10-Jun-2024 16:51
Send private message

deadlyllama:

 

 

 

I've had an NZ provider offer to sell me a residential UFB service with BGP.  They already offer that service on USD5/mo VPSes, as do several other overseas VPS providers in that price range.

 

 

The OP is asking about anycast, that is a bit different from a standard public IP allocation

deadlyllama
1274 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 469

Trusted

  #3247074 10-Jun-2024 18:48
Send private message

noroad:

 

The OP is asking about anycast, that is a bit different from a standard public IP allocation

 

 

OP says their friend has an anycast network so I'm assuming that means they have at least a /24 and an ASN.

 

At that point, as far as Quic is concerned, it's a BGP session advertising some unicast IP space.  The difference between anycast and normal unicast is that the same IP space is advertised from multiple locations (like a normal multi-homed network), but traffic to a given IP is terminated near or at the network border in many locations, not all hauled back to a single device.

 

If I were Quic and were happy to provide this service, it would be on the provisio that the customer knows what they're doing and if it breaks they get to keep both pieces :)

 
 
 
 

joyte

12 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 2


#3247573 11-Jun-2024 17:55
Send private message

@deadlyllama you're correct - They have a /23, and an ASN.

 

Since Quic doesn't provide the service, i've told the friend to hold off and wait the 6 months / year / however long it'll take, still going to register in 30 days when my ISP finally lets me 😁

 

The network mostly uses VPS's from Vultr.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer








