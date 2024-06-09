Obviously this is probably very unlikely, but does Quic support BGP Peering? I have a friend who has an Anycast network, and would like to place a server in my home. Additionally, would this be against their terms of service? I did a quick read through and it doesn't seem like it, but if I missed anything feel free to call me an idiot lol.
To note, I haven't purchased Quic broadband yet, my current provider required 30 days notice, I just figured I'd ask so I can get a definitive answer rather than just waiting 30-ish days and seeing then.