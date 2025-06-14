timmccullough

Good evening everyone, I hope you're managing to keep warm on this chilly weekend!

I am in the final stages of my lovely new house being built, and in typical nerd fashion I have gone somewhat overboard with running cables everywhere I could. In our current house we are with 2Degrees but our new house is in the hyperfibre zone, so I would like to get involved with that and switch to Quic.

My question is, when should I order the installation to minimize downtime and moving in without a connection? Can I place the order now and give a date that Chorus will be able to access the property? My builder will allow Chorus onsite the week before the handover so in an ideal world I would be able to organize them to be onsite that week. I won't be stopping my 2degrees connection in the current house for a while so there isn't anything to transfer - it will be a brand new connection in the new house.

Has anyone struck this before?