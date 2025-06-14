Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsQuicNew Build Installation
timmccullough

24 posts

Geek


#319926 14-Jun-2025 19:01
Send private message quote this post

Good evening everyone, I hope you're managing to keep warm on this chilly weekend!

 

I am in the final stages of my lovely new house being built, and in typical nerd fashion I have gone somewhat overboard with running cables everywhere I could. In our current house we are with 2Degrees but our new house is in the hyperfibre zone, so I would like to get involved with that and switch to Quic. 

 

My question is, when should I order the installation to minimize downtime and moving in without a connection? Can I place the order now and give a date that Chorus will be able to access the property? My builder will allow Chorus onsite the week before the handover so in an ideal world I would be able to organize them to be onsite that week. I won't be stopping my 2degrees connection in the current house for a while so there isn't anything to transfer - it will be a brand new connection in the new house.

 

Has anyone struck this before?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic

saf

saf
148 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3384130 14-Jun-2025 19:04
Send private message quote this post

You’ve nailed it. :-)

 

Order the fibre with a requested date that Chorus are able to access the property. 👍

 

A site contact (whether yourself or the builder) will need to be there to show Chorus the “lay of the land” and where you want the ONT located. From there, Chorus will complete the scope and kick off the install process. 




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
timmccullough

24 posts

Geek


  #3384131 14-Jun-2025 19:06
Send private message quote this post

Perfect, thankyou for that. I'll get onto it quick smart.

 

Subject to change approval from the boss (wife).

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright