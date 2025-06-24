I've now created the order to get Quic up and running on an additional ONT port tomorrow morning. Chorus have messaged me with a set of stuff to do prior to setup which basically boils down to make sure the ONT is powered on and router is plugged into the port.

My question is does anything actually have to be present on the port at time of port activation or are these more just consumer "better to be safe than sorry" type setup instructions? My plan was to get it activated and then switch the router over from the current Spark port so I can test side-by-side before ditching Spark.

(And secondary question while I'm here - if/when I cancel the Spark plan, do I need to tell them I have something attached to another port to avoid both being disconnected or is the process clean enough that only the Spark port will end up getting disconnected?)