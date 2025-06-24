Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#319996 24-Jun-2025 13:23
I've now created the order to get Quic up and running on an additional ONT port tomorrow morning. Chorus have messaged me with a set of stuff to do prior to setup which basically boils down to make sure the ONT is powered on and router is plugged into the port.

 

My question is does anything actually have to be present on the port at time of port activation or are these more just consumer "better to be safe than sorry" type setup instructions? My plan was to get it activated and then switch the router over from the current Spark port so I can test side-by-side before ditching Spark.

 

(And secondary question while I'm here - if/when I cancel the Spark plan, do I need to tell them I have something attached to another port to avoid both being disconnected or is the process clean enough that only the Spark port will end up getting disconnected?)

  #3386643 24-Jun-2025 14:18
r2b2:

 

My question is does anything actually have to be present on the port at time of port activation

 

 

No

 

r2b2:

 

(And secondary question while I'm here - if/when I cancel the Spark plan, do I need to tell them I have something attached to another port to avoid both being disconnected or is the process clean enough that only the Spark port will end up getting disconnected?)

 

 

No, each connection on the ONT has its own ASID, Spark can only cancel their ASID

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



  #3386690 24-Jun-2025 15:49
That's great - thanks!

