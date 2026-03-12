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ForumsVetta and QuicHyperfibre install delayed due to Chorus network build
barbercollie

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#324206 12-Mar-2026 11:24
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I've been contemplating making the jump to Quic and Hyperfibre at home for awhile now, but I couldn't justify it (and Quic's address verification javascript was broken at the time 🙃 ). Since switching jobs I now work from home and decided that was enough justification, so I switched right away when Quic and Chorus verified support for Hyperfibre at my address.

 

Now on my original RFS date I see that the flip is delayed because Chorus needs more time to complete the network build. I have a new date, and I guess we'll see if that slips again soon. But why advertise Hyperfibre support at my address if it's not actually supported?? So far, my experience with Quic has been great. I love being able to see where I'm at in the process despite being a bit frustrated by the delay, especially being able to see why the delay is happening quite easily. More frustrated with Chorus but what's new there 😆

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saf

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  #3469354 12-Mar-2026 11:30
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Hyperfibre is available across the UFB network, however network build work can be required if the splitter/OLT line card which serves your connection needs to be upgraded.

 

There are thousands (if not more) of these all over the country, so upgrades are quite often driven by demand, in the way of being the first person on a splitter/card to order a Hyperfibre service.

 

Like anything delays can happen for a number of reasons, from parts not arriving in time, a tech being sick, or a fault response needing to take priority.

 

Hopefully your latest date does come to fruition as planned. :-)

 

 

 

barbercollie:

 

(and Quic's address verification javascript was broken at the time 🙃 )

 

 

This shouldn't be the case. If you're still striking this, I'd love if you're able to share with me a screenshot of developer tools showing the error response so we can dig into this.




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.



barbercollie

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  #3469431 12-Mar-2026 12:16
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Thanks for the quic(k) reply and teaching me a bit more about the fibre infrastructure! As a software developer, the closest I really got to that end of things was doing some things with IOS 20+ years ago. 

 

 

 

As for the javascript issues, I reported them awhile back and they've since been resolved. IIRC the address validation regex was rejecting valid NZ street types (circle, mile, etc).

saf

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  #3469443 12-Mar-2026 12:33
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barbercollie:

 

As for the javascript issues, I reported them awhile back and they've since been resolved. IIRC the address validation regex was rejecting valid NZ street types (circle, mile, etc).

 

 

Sweet, thanks for reporting and confirming! :-)




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richms
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  #3469465 12-Mar-2026 13:36
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I had a recent chorus scheduled outage that was for changes to support hyperfibre, so I assume a neighbour had ordered it and they had to reconfigure the network to my splitter. It did note in the outage that quik sent me that it would make hyperfibre install faster when I want it.

 

I will get it once I have cleared a run from the place it attaches thru the basement to the server closet which is a winter time task. Hope that its nice and fast to get installed.




Richard rich.ms

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  #3469481 12-Mar-2026 14:20
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richms:

 

I had a recent chorus scheduled outage that was for changes to support hyperfibre, so I assume a neighbour had ordered it and they had to reconfigure the network to my splitter. It did note in the outage that quik sent me that it would make hyperfibre install faster when I want it.

 

 

You are correct, someone connecting through the same equipment as you has upgraded to Hypefibre, so when you're ready, your upgrade won't need to go through the network design process, and will go straight to swapping out your ONT.




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

barbercollie

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  #3477777 3-Apr-2026 21:45
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My install ended up getting bumped a week due to the horrid weather we had, but once the installers came by they were in and out in 10 minutes. I kept my vlan10 so I didn't have to bother messing around with my router config again. Once I flipped my DNS to the new static IP everything's been golden so far!

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