barbercollie:

I've been contemplating making the jump to Quic and Hyperfibre at home for awhile now, but I couldn't justify it (and Quic's address verification javascript was broken at the time 🙃 ). Since switching jobs I now work from home and decided that was enough justification, so I switched right away when Quic and Chorus verified support for Hyperfibre at my address.

Now on my original RFS date I see that the flip is delayed because Chorus needs more time to complete the network build. I have a new date, and I guess we'll see if that slips again soon. But why advertise Hyperfibre support at my address if it's not actually supported?? So far, my experience with Quic has been great. I love being able to see where I'm at in the process despite being a bit frustrated by the delay, especially being able to see why the delay is happening quite easily. More frustrated with Chorus but what's new there 😆