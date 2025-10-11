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ForumsSelf-hostedCloudron - Complete solution for running apps on your own server
ANglEAUT

altered-ego
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#322976 11-Oct-2025 17:19
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Has anybody tried out / investigated / used Cloudron?

 

  • Sysadmin Inside
    Self-hosting apps is time consuming and error-prone. Keeping your system up-to-date and secure is a full-time job. Cloudron lets you focus on using the apps and not worry about system administration.
  • Timely Updates
    We publish latest releases within days and security fixes within 24h for apps and the server via the Cloudron App Store. This makes maintenance of your private cloud hassle-free and cost effective.
  • User Management
    Invite users and configure to which apps they have access to. Users can use the dashboard to find and directly open their apps. All in one place.
  • ...




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freitasm
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  #3424156 11-Oct-2025 18:25
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What problems does it solve for homelab users? Two apps, then €15 a month?

 

 




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gehenna
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  #3424166 11-Oct-2025 19:38
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I don't spend a lot of time administering my stuff, but even if I did, half the fun of running your own stuff is setting it up and maintaining it. 

timmmay
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  #3424168 11-Oct-2025 19:41
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Probably an easy way to get things deployed and maintained. I moved all my production and home stuff to docker, which took a lot of effort, but since then it's been very easy to maintain - all scripted.



xpd

xpd
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  #3424179 11-Oct-2025 22:49
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You're not really self hosting if you're paying someone...

 




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cddt
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  #3424187 12-Oct-2025 07:55
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I wonder how big the classic venn diagram overlap is between "users who want to self host" and "users who will pay for this". I can't imagine it's huge. 




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ANglEAUT

altered-ego
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  #3424310 12-Oct-2025 12:03
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So far, nobody has actually answered my question. Has anybody here got experience with this?

 

 

 

Emphasis mine.

 

freitasm: What problems does it solve for homelab users? Two apps, then €15 a month?

 

gehenna: I don't spend a lot of time administering my stuff, but even if I did, half the fun of running your own stuff is setting it up and maintaining it.

 

It is not fun to have to maintain stuff and tinker around to get things working again, especially if others in the household come to rely on it.

 

xpd: You're not really self hosting if you're paying someone...

 

In this case, you are paying them to make sure it's a working environment & kept up to date. All data is stored on your own server on storage under your control.

 

 

 




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gehenna
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  #3424314 12-Oct-2025 12:17
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ANglEAUT:

 

It is not fun 

 

 

It is for me.  It's subjective.  I don't care about people relying on my stuff.  They have other options.

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