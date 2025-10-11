Has anybody tried out / investigated / used Cloudron?
- Sysadmin Inside
Self-hosting apps is time consuming and error-prone. Keeping your system up-to-date and secure is a full-time job. Cloudron lets you focus on using the apps and not worry about system administration.
- Timely Updates
We publish latest releases within days and security fixes within 24h for apps and the server via the Cloudron App Store. This makes maintenance of your private cloud hassle-free and cost effective.
- User Management
Invite users and configure to which apps they have access to. Users can use the dashboard to find and directly open their apps. All in one place.
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