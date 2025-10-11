So far, nobody has actually answered my question. Has anybody here got experience with this?

Emphasis mine.

freitasm: What problems does it solve for homelab users? Two apps, then €15 a month?

gehenna: I don't spend a lot of time administering my stuff, but even if I did, half the fun of running your own stuff is setting it up and maintaining it.

It is not fun to have to maintain stuff and tinker around to get things working again, especially if others in the household come to rely on it.

xpd: You're not really self hosting if you're paying someone...

In this case, you are paying them to make sure it's a working environment & kept up to date. All data is stored on your own server on storage under your control.