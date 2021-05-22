blissfulhedgehog

Hey guys,
I’ve always had a budget home theatre setup, but after seeing the Definitive 600s for a crazy $599 on Heathcotes I decided to pull the trigger on a moderate system.
I’m struggling to find a suitable AV unit and was hoping for some help finding one. I’m having trouble finding decent units that are actually sold in New Zealand and are in stock. They seem like they’re in short supply at the moment!
I have a few basic requirements:
- 7.1 support, though I’ll only have 5.1 to start with
- Atmos support - I’d like to add some ceiling speakers and play around with this
- Pairs nicely with Nvidia Shield and PlayStation 5.
- Somewhere around the $1000-1500 mark, though I can shift this if needed
- Airplay support could be useful
From reviews online it seems the STR-DN1080 might suit my needs, but the Sony site says it has been discontinued. A few of the Onkyo units look good too, but seem hard to get.
Some input from more experienced people would be great, even if you think I’m completely wrong! Thanks