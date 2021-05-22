blissfulhedgehog

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Looking for AV receiver to pair with definitive 600s
#285872 22-May-2021 14:05
Hey guys,

I’ve always had a budget home theatre setup, but after seeing the Definitive 600s for a crazy $599 on Heathcotes I decided to pull the trigger on a moderate system.

I’m struggling to find a suitable AV unit and was hoping for some help finding one. I’m having trouble finding decent units that are actually sold in New Zealand and are in stock. They seem like they’re in short supply at the moment!

I have a few basic requirements:
- 7.1 support, though I’ll only have 5.1 to start with
- Atmos support - I’d like to add some ceiling speakers and play around with this
- Pairs nicely with Nvidia Shield and PlayStation 5.
- Somewhere around the $1000-1500 mark, though I can shift this if needed
- Airplay support could be useful

From reviews online it seems the STR-DN1080 might suit my needs, but the Sony site says it has been discontinued. A few of the Onkyo units look good too, but seem hard to get.

Some input from more experienced people would be great, even if you think I’m completely wrong! Thanks

  #2711375 22-May-2021 16:27
Sony hasn't released an AVR for about 3 years now and no one is talking about new models.

 

Looking at the overall trend of their company, they appear to be leaving a large part of the audio business outside of headphones.

 

 

 

Onkyo (Pioneer and Integra are all part of the same organisation) are currently insolvent and in the process of being de-listed from the Tokyo stock exchange, so they may be sold in a fire sale, or they may be split up for parts etc. They certainly haven't been making AVR's for over a year though.

 

 

 

Neither company you listed makes a product suited to work with the PS5 as you would want HDMI 2.1 inputs.

 

There are glitchy HDMI chipsets in the amps from the companies that have brought HDMI 2.1 AVR's to market... and they don't work @ 4K/120 with XBox Series X or NVidiea graphics cards but they DO work with PS5's.

 

Keep this in mind, if you're likely to plug an XBox or Gaming PC into your AVR AND if you actually want to game at 4K/120 on a TV that's capable of this.

 

If not, don't worry.

  #2711430 22-May-2021 16:46
Thanks a bunch for all this insight!

I don’t plan on using an Xbox or PC, but that’s still an important thing to know. I also don’t foresee me using 4K/120 either, but also good to know.

I’ll keep hunting. Thanks!

  #2711473 22-May-2021 17:42
Have a look at Yamaha. Solid company, great AV receivers.



  #2711475 22-May-2021 17:44
I see they have the HDMI 2.1 bug, so I’ll see if I can find out either: where to get a factory fixed unit or how the recall process works in NZ

  #2711550 22-May-2021 18:59
If you don't want an amp for 4K/120 and have a console that is not effected... why are you worrying about getting it fixed?

 

Instead of buying now and going through that, wait until everything has settled down.

 

 

 

 

 

The number of people using an AVR as part of a gaming system for 4K/120 is tiny, especially when you see how bad a lot of the games look running in 4K/120 mode, vs 4K/60.

