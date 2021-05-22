blissfulhedgehog

Sony hasn't released an AVR for about 3 years now and no one is talking about new models.

Looking at the overall trend of their company, they appear to be leaving a large part of the audio business outside of headphones.

Onkyo (Pioneer and Integra are all part of the same organisation) are currently insolvent and in the process of being de-listed from the Tokyo stock exchange, so they may be sold in a fire sale, or they may be split up for parts etc. They certainly haven't been making AVR's for over a year though.

Neither company you listed makes a product suited to work with the PS5 as you would want HDMI 2.1 inputs.

There are glitchy HDMI chipsets in the amps from the companies that have brought HDMI 2.1 AVR's to market... and they don't work @ 4K/120 with XBox Series X or NVidiea graphics cards but they DO work with PS5's.

Keep this in mind, if you're likely to plug an XBox or Gaming PC into your AVR AND if you actually want to game at 4K/120 on a TV that's capable of this.

If not, don't worry.