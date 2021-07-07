I notice our TV (C8 65") , got an update yesterday.
Updated and all went fine.
Gone up to 05.30.20
No idea what the change log is.
Anybody else see it ??
Yep. I have mine on manual update, so haven’t updated.
Two updates ago it stuffed the wifi on the TV when screen saver ran. Had to wait a few weeks for another update to fix.
As everything is working in no hurry to apply this update.
Yup don't blame you, Have not noticed anything out of the ordinary. I am cabled and have never used the wifi.
i've got the c8 and too scared to update
Updated my W8 a few days ago. No problems since (that I have noticed). I also did a search online to see what the update achieved but found nothing.
Likewise, I use wired Ethernet.
Yeah it would have been nice to release the change log to go with it.
I have manually updated our WiFi C8 - no apparent issues. Unfortunately LG don’t issue change logs for webOS updates.
I have also updated our C9 - different version of webOS to the C8.
finally did it and it didn't blow up ... now the apps ...
At least they are still updating the C8. My C7 hasnt had an update since....jeez a long time ago. Still a great TV though.
Mines waiting to install, yet to click OK to launch it
I too would like to see what has changed before proceeding