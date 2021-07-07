Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)LG TV firmware gone up to 05.30.20
JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#288549 7-Jul-2021 17:49
Send private message

I notice our TV (C8 65") , got an update yesterday.

 

Updated and all went fine.

 

Gone up to 05.30.20

 

No idea what the change log is.

 

Anybody else see it ??




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Create new topic
rugrat
2729 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2740770 7-Jul-2021 17:56
Send private message

Yep. I have mine on manual update, so haven’t updated.

 

Two updates ago it stuffed the wifi on the TV when screen saver ran. Had to wait a few weeks for another update to fix.

 

As everything is working in no hurry to apply this update.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2740771 7-Jul-2021 17:59
Send private message

rugrat:

 

Yep. I have mine on manual update, so haven’t updated.

 

Two updates ago it stuffed the wifi on the TV when screen saver ran. Had to wait a few weeks for another update to fix.

 

As everything is working in no hurry to apply this update.

 

 

Yup don't blame you, Have not noticed anything out of the ordinary. I am cabled and have never used the wifi.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Batman
Mad Scientist
27874 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2740787 7-Jul-2021 19:09
Send private message

i've got the c8 and too scared to update




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



Dingbatt
5778 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2740789 7-Jul-2021 19:12
Send private message

Updated my W8 a few days ago. No problems since (that I have noticed). I also did a search online to see what the update achieved but found nothing.

 

Likewise, I use wired Ethernet.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2740824 7-Jul-2021 22:17
Send private message

Yeah it would have been nice to release the change log to go with it.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6309 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2740843 8-Jul-2021 01:42
Send private message

JaseNZ:

 

Yeah it would have been nice to release the change log to go with it.

 

 

I have manually updated our WiFi C8 - no apparent issues. Unfortunately LG don’t issue change logs for webOS updates.

 

I have also updated our C9 - different version of webOS to the C8.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Paul1977
4438 posts

Uber Geek


  #2743417 12-Jul-2021 20:01
Send private message

I’m getting similar wifi issues as a few updates ago. Netflix tests only 15-20Mbps, disconnect and reconnect wifi and it’s up in the 220Mbps range again… for a while.



Batman
Mad Scientist
27874 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2743461 12-Jul-2021 22:47
Send private message

Batman:

 

i've got the c8 and too scared to update

 

 

finally did it and it didn't blow up ... now the apps ...




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

skewt
667 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2743468 12-Jul-2021 23:22
Send private message

They do issue change logs but it’s rather basic


“ 1) Software update contains minor bug fix”

If you goto
https://www.lg.com/nz/support/software-firmware
Search then click “reference” it will show the update history

ARIKIP
164 posts

Master Geek


  #2743585 13-Jul-2021 11:19
Send private message

At least they are still updating the C8. My C7 hasnt had an update since....jeez a long time ago. Still a great TV though.

hsvhel
810 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2743632 13-Jul-2021 13:20
Send private message

Mines waiting to install, yet to click OK to launch it

 

I too would like to see what has changed before proceeding

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 