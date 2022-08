Have prices really gone up or it just that we're still in that time of year when new model introductions means top dollar pricing?

I don't think this year's LG C1 is any more expensive than last year's CX when introduced at "full price".

And Noel Leeming have just started advertising Panasonic's flagship JZ2000 OLED at $7000 compared to $7500 for last year's HZ2000.

Maybe the price reductions won't be as great this year come Black Friday and Boxing Day, but I can't get over the suspicion that everyone in this country seems to really inflate their RRPs so that they can do a Briscoes and have a "Sale" every single public holiday.

JPNZ is right, though. Heathcotes have been offering some great prices on Panasonic H series OLEDs for the past few months now.