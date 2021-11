Hi All, I brought a pair of Bose surround speakers from NL on Black Friday. I have a Bose 500 soundbar with the amp. When I connect the surrounds they are super quite even with the sound on 100. The sound also keeps cutting out. I am testing on age of ultron on Disney plus through an Apple TV 4K. I have the soundbar connected via hdmi arc on a Samsung tv. Is this normal for it to be soo quite or have I brought a lemon?