Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)when HDMI 2.1 is not HDMI 2.1
tl;dr - as long as they have one feature from the long list of 2.1 features they can claim hdmi 2.1 status

 




I saw some coverage of this on another tech channel, and I gather it's actually even worse than that.

 

My understanding was what used to be "HDMI 2.0" no longer exists, and is now HDMI 2.1, and _all_ the new features are "optional" so manufacturers can claim "HDMI 2.1" without adding a single feature over and above what was HDMI 2.0

 

 




