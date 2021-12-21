I've finally purchased a new HT receiver with Atmos etc, but currently don't have any elevation speakers - hence I'm looking for advice on how I should approach this and recommendations for appropriate types and models.

Currently, I have a 7.1 setup, and my intention had been to go to a 7.1.2 setup through adding a single pair of on-wall or -ceiling height speakers, eg a pair of SVS Prime Elevations. But I'm also really open to other options to get the best result (while installation also being feasible), which could include:

a pair of in-ceiling speakers

two pairs of in-ceiling speakers, ie sacrificing the rears and going for a 5.1.4 setup

The room is 4 x 5.4 x 2.4 m with no ceiling access (it's an external home office/HT), so getting cables across the ceiling (let alone up the wall) could be a real dog, perhaps? (Probably need an installer to do it if I go for in-ceiling speakers.)

Similarly, are there issues with installing in-ceiling speakers without boxing of some kind? I don't need to worry about sound leakage in terms of noise pollution, but if it results in way worse sound... (I can't work out how I'd get any boxing in the ceiling without chopping big holes in the ceiling!)

I have Paradigms for the front three speakers; I've read very mixed advice as to how critical it is to maintain timbre consistency for height speakers, and noting how old my fronts are (probably 20 years?) I'm not even sure how matched current Paradigms would be with these! That said, someone recommended these Paradigm CI Home H65-As in-ceiling speakers for Atmos, I assume partly based on the angled design.

Anyway, any ideas and comments would be appreciated.