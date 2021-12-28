Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector) Cheap-ish soundbar recommendation
Infinity293

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#293103 28-Dec-2021 17:56
So I've bought a veon 4k TV for the spare room and apparently the sound quality is pretty terrible. Because it's for the spare room I'm not looking for anything amazing out of it but I figured I might at least need to upgrade the sound. I was wondering if there are any recommendations for a cheap-ish but reasonable soundbar.

Alternatively, I currently have the main TV hooked up to a set of old Logitech Z2300 2.1 speakers. They sound pretty good still but it'd be great to get rid of the wired remote. I'd consider hooking these up to the spare room TV and getting a slightly better soundbar.

Any ideas would be much appreciated. Thanks!

tchart
2116 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2839662 28-Dec-2021 18:54
Although they are currently out of stock these speakers from mighty ape are amazing value. I just bought a second pair.

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/gorilla-powered-bluetooth-bookshelf-home-office-monitor-speakers-pair/33916249 

They were on sale over Xmas for $69.

If you can wait keep and eye out for them.

protezza
4 posts

Wannabe Geek
Inactive user


  #2839664 28-Dec-2021 19:05
What's your price range?

 

We just picked up this 3.1 Panasonic soundbar + sub yesterday for $355 and are happy with it.

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/tv-and-audio/audio/blu-ray-and-home-theatre/sound-bars/panasonic-3.1-channel-soundbar-wireless-subwoofer-en.html

 

It replaced a Logitech Z632 2.1 set. Really wanted the extra centre channel for dialogue and it's definitely helped.

 

 

 

 

davidcole
5519 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2839672 28-Dec-2021 19:52
I just picked up a Bose tv speaker $288 from jb- others had similar pricing). 2.0. Doesn’t require a sub but can take one. Has Bluetooth if that floats your boat.

Quite impressed by the dialogue clarity and much better bass than the tv. Maybe it lacks a little in the midrange.

http://www.jbhifi.co.nz/headphones-speakers-audio/bose/bose-tv-speaker/378063/ 




DamageInc
451 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2842234 3-Jan-2022 07:25
Infinity293:

 

So I've bought a veon 4k TV for the spare room and apparently the sound quality is pretty terrible. Because it's for the spare room I'm not looking for anything amazing out of it but I figured I might at least need to upgrade the sound. I was wondering if there are any recommendations for a cheap-ish but reasonable soundbar.

Alternatively, I currently have the main TV hooked up to a set of old Logitech Z2300 2.1 speakers. They sound pretty good still but it'd be great to get rid of the wired remote. I'd consider hooking these up to the spare room TV and getting a slightly better soundbar.

Any ideas would be much appreciated. Thanks!

 

 

Hi, can i please ask what the Veon 4k TV quality is like please?




Pop! OS

jonherries
1236 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2842302 3-Jan-2022 08:41
Went with two homepod minis for this - tv has ARC so they work as audio and ATV sound as well - but need the latest apple tv to make it work.

Jon

davidcole
5519 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2842360 3-Jan-2022 09:14
jonherries: Went with two homepod minis for this - tv has ARC so they work as audio and ATV sound as well - but need the latest apple tv to make it work.

Jon

 

 

 

how does that work from a power point of view.   Do you now have each individual HomePod on its own power?  And the only connection between the 3 is via WiFi?




jonherries
1236 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2842366 3-Jan-2022 09:41
davidcole:

jonherries: Went with two homepod minis for this - tv has ARC so they work as audio and ATV sound as well - but need the latest apple tv to make it work.

Jon


 


how does that work from a power point of view.   Do you now have each individual HomePod on its own power?  And the only connection between the 3 is via WiFi?



It is all wireless except for power cables and hdmi between tv and atv

You set up the homepod minis in the same room (in home app). This then allows the atv to find them - it then asks if you want them to work as a stereo pair, then it asks if you want it to be default audio for your apple tv, it then does an audio sync process between an iphone/ipad and the apple tv/minis and tv speaker.

Then it allows you to bring up (if your tv supports it) ARC - this allows the audio to be routed through the minis to the atv from the tv.

All need to be running the latest ios.

Jon

Edit: clarity.



gzt

gzt
13592 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2842370 3-Jan-2022 09:54
@DamageInc: Hi, can i please ask what the Veon 4k TV quality is like please?

Start another topic and I'll tell you about my 4K Veon in detail.

Infinity293

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2843158 4-Jan-2022 18:32
Thanks for the help everyone! Ended up getting a more expensive soundbar (Samsung Q600a) for the main TV and will move the current speakers to the spare one. Will definitely be keeping an eye out for those mighty ape speakers though cos they seem like a great deal.

 

DamageInc:

 

Hi, can i please ask what the Veon 4k TV quality is like please?

 

To start I'm not a TV expert and I haven't actually had the chance to put it through it's paces yet but in my average opinion it seems to be alright, definitely worth it for the price we got it for. Looked at a couple of TV show scenes quickly and it looked reasonable. The sound is definitely horrible though.

everettpsycho
389 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2843277 4-Jan-2022 23:26
tchart:

Although they are currently out of stock these speakers from mighty ape are amazing value. I just bought a second pair.

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/gorilla-powered-bluetooth-bookshelf-home-office-monitor-speakers-pair/33916249 

They were on sale over Xmas for $69.

If you can wait keep and eye out for them.



I picked these up to use as pc speakers for $80 and they are pretty damn good for the money. If they get them for this price again I might get another set for our bedroom TV so we can use the optical output instead of a headphone jack.

I was very tempted by the veon TVs when they were selling 55 inch ones for $400 but thim we've decided an oled upgrade is on the cards so the living room TV will be getting moved. From what I've heard the image on the veons is ok but the sound sucks which is exactly what this thread backs up.

DamageInc
451 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2843335 5-Jan-2022 06:52
Infinity293:

 

Thanks for the help everyone! Ended up getting a more expensive soundbar (Samsung Q600a) for the main TV and will move the current speakers to the spare one. Will definitely be keeping an eye out for those mighty ape speakers though cos they seem like a great deal.

 

DamageInc:

 

Hi, can i please ask what the Veon 4k TV quality is like please?

 

To start I'm not a TV expert and I haven't actually had the chance to put it through it's paces yet but in my average opinion it seems to be alright, definitely worth it for the price we got it for. Looked at a couple of TV show scenes quickly and it looked reasonable. The sound is definitely horrible though.

 

 

Thank you for the feedback.




Pop! OS

Dynamic
3378 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2843490 5-Jan-2022 10:45
everettpsycho:

I picked these up to use as pc speakers for $80 and they are pretty damn good for the money. If they get them for this price again I might get another set for our bedroom TV so we can use the optical output instead of a headphone jack.

 

I picked up an inexpensive JBL Bar Studio for my Veon TV, and am really happy with the result.  I do get half second sound dropouts every few minutes when playing sayyyy Netflix from the XBox One via the Veon that does not seem to happen when playing NetFlix from the Vodafone TV.

 

I'm running the JBL Bar Studio on its own HDMI-ARC connection (HDMI1 on my Veon 55") but wanted to use the Optical connection to free up an HDMI port on the TV.  At least with my combo, I found the ARC means the TV remote controls the soundbar volume but this did hot happen when using the Optical output of the Veon TV.  A little Googling did not come up with a way to resolve this and I did not want to have to use the soundbar's remote control for volume, so I stuck with the HDMI-ARC.

 

As an aside, I picked up a cheap HDMI switch with a remote control for switching between the lesser-used HDMI connected gadgets.  I don't buy Smart TVs due to the reportedly short lifespan of some of their apps, and so prefer to connect inexpensive smart gadgets instead.  Secondhand Apple TV, Chromecast, Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter allow streaming from different devices, with the XBox also connected to it on Port 1 so it is the default when powered on.




everettpsycho
389 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2843495 5-Jan-2022 10:56
Dynamic:

everettpsycho:

I picked these up to use as pc speakers for $80 and they are pretty damn good for the money. If they get them for this price again I might get another set for our bedroom TV so we can use the optical output instead of a headphone jack.


I picked up an inexpensive JBL Bar Studio for my Veon TV, and am really happy with the result.  I do get half second sound dropouts every few minutes when playing sayyyy Netflix from the XBox One via the Veon that does not seem to happen when playing NetFlix from the Vodafone TV.


I'm running the JBL Bar Studio on its own HDMI-ARC connection (HDMI1 on my Veon 55") but wanted to use the Optical connection to free up an HDMI port on the TV.  At least with my combo, I found the ARC means the TV remote controls the soundbar volume but this did hot happen when using the Optical output of the Veon TV.  A little Googling did not come up with a way to resolve this and I did not want to have to use the soundbar's remote control for volume, so I stuck with the HDMI-ARC.


As an aside, I picked up a cheap HDMI switch with a remote control for switching between the lesser-used HDMI connected gadgets.  I don't buy Smart TVs due to the reportedly short lifespan of some of their apps, and so prefer to connect inexpensive smart gadgets instead.  Secondhand Apple TV, Chromecast, Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter allow streaming from different devices, with the XBox also connected to it on Port 1 so it is the default when powered on.



Control over optical isn't a thing it can do, it's one way traffic only form source to receiver which is annoying. On some devices you can have sound over optical and retain HDMI control but then you need two wires connected. In my case I did that for a bit because weirdly my TV or receiver just won't work with Dolby digital+ over arc meaning I get no sound on Netflix unless I tinker with settings on the amp every single time which is stupid. I got a harmony remote on clearance so optical isn't an issue as my TV sound is off permanently with the receiver doing the work and the remote lets us control both seamlessly.

I'm with you on smart TVs though. I have one but it's only because to get a decent panel I had to get one. I'll use it for now as it's convenient until the smarts aren't so smart then just use the Chromecast or Xbox instead. It's already losing half the catch up services when freeview pulls the plug on its on demand. When we upgrade the TV I'll also consider a series X and use the Xbox one s in the bedroom as a media box.

I did seriously consider the JBL 9.1 over Christmas as I love the idea of rechargable rear speakers you just pop off and put out if you watch a movie or something and the rest of the time they are just attached to the sound bar.

