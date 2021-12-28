Infinity293:

So I've bought a veon 4k TV for the spare room and apparently the sound quality is pretty terrible. Because it's for the spare room I'm not looking for anything amazing out of it but I figured I might at least need to upgrade the sound. I was wondering if there are any recommendations for a cheap-ish but reasonable soundbar.
Alternatively, I currently have the main TV hooked up to a set of old Logitech Z2300 2.1 speakers. They sound pretty good still but it'd be great to get rid of the wired remote. I'd consider hooking these up to the spare room TV and getting a slightly better soundbar.
Any ideas would be much appreciated. Thanks!