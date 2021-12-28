Infinity293:

everettpsycho:



I picked these up to use as pc speakers for $80 and they are pretty damn good for the money. If they get them for this price again I might get another set for our bedroom TV so we can use the optical output instead of a headphone jack.

I picked up an inexpensive JBL Bar Studio for my Veon TV, and am really happy with the result. I do get half second sound dropouts every few minutes when playing sayyyy Netflix from the XBox One via the Veon that does not seem to happen when playing NetFlix from the Vodafone TV.

I'm running the JBL Bar Studio on its own HDMI-ARC connection (HDMI1 on my Veon 55") but wanted to use the Optical connection to free up an HDMI port on the TV. At least with my combo, I found the ARC means the TV remote controls the soundbar volume but this did hot happen when using the Optical output of the Veon TV. A little Googling did not come up with a way to resolve this and I did not want to have to use the soundbar's remote control for volume, so I stuck with the HDMI-ARC.

As an aside, I picked up a cheap HDMI switch with a remote control for switching between the lesser-used HDMI connected gadgets. I don't buy Smart TVs due to the reportedly short lifespan of some of their apps, and so prefer to connect inexpensive smart gadgets instead. Secondhand Apple TV, Chromecast, Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter allow streaming from different devices, with the XBox also connected to it on Port 1 so it is the default when powered on.