Sony AV Receiver update issues
In the process of updating my Sony STR-DN1080 amp and having an odd issue.

Every time I try and update it causes our Google router to crash and I have to turn off the amp and power off/on the Google router to get internet access back.

It took a few attempts to realise that it was the update process causing the issue.

Amp is connected via Ethernet cable to a switch which in turn is connected to the router. I haven’t struck this before although Sony haven’t provided any updates recently.

I’ve had to remove the Ethernet cable from the amp and now updating via USB.

Seems odd that the update process of the amp could have that effect on the router?

Had a few more goes this morning to confirm and it is definitely the amp causing the problem.

Went through a similar thing last week. Not crashing the router, but the internet update just wouldn't work. Sees an update available but errors instead of installing. USB installation worked first go. From memory, same thing last time there was an update, don't think it's every worked over the internet.

RunningMan:

Went through a similar thing last week. Not crashing the router, but the internet update just wouldn't work. Sees an update available but errors instead of installing. USB installation worked first go. From memory, same thing last time there was an update, don't think it's every worked over the internet.



There haven’t been a huge number of updates but I have managed to update online previously. I just hope that the ‘network connectivity improvement’ from this update helps, I used to have issues with it disconnecting from the wifi all the time and forgetting the network which was a pain as most of the time I don’t have the amp connected to a TV, I run a projector which is connected to an Apple TV and I airplay the audio to the amp so I would have to take a TV off the wall to the AV cupboard so I could access the setup menu of the amp to reconnect to the wifi. Airplay seems to be pretty reliable though, Apple TV YouTube audio issues aside but that is probably for a different thread.

