In the process of updating my Sony STR-DN1080 amp and having an odd issue.



Every time I try and update it causes our Google router to crash and I have to turn off the amp and power off/on the Google router to get internet access back.



It took a few attempts to realise that it was the update process causing the issue.



Amp is connected via Ethernet cable to a switch which in turn is connected to the router. I haven’t struck this before although Sony haven’t provided any updates recently.



I’ve had to remove the Ethernet cable from the amp and now updating via USB.



Seems odd that the update process of the amp could have that effect on the router?



Had a few more goes this morning to confirm and it is definitely the amp causing the problem.