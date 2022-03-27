Kia ora,

Our family haven't had a tv for 20 years...so buying a TV feels like a huge purchase for so many reasons!

We're looking at the Samsung Frame TV, which is currently on sale in New Zealand...but we don't want to buy the 2021 version if the 2022 is just around the corner.

You seem like a very knowledgeable bunch - does anyone have a heads up on when the 2022 will be released in NZ? I see there have been opportunities already to pre-order from Amazon etc overseas, how far is NZ behind usually?

The price difference between 2020 and 2021 didn't seem that much different when the 2021 was released - do you think the changes in the 2021 to 2022 models will result in much of difference here?

Thanks so much!

Ngā mihi :)