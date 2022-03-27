Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Samsung Frame TV 2022 Release Date
Keryn

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295414 27-Mar-2022 15:24
Kia ora,

 

Our family haven't had a tv for 20 years...so buying a TV feels like a huge purchase for so many reasons!

 

We're looking at the Samsung Frame TV, which is currently on sale in New Zealand...but we don't want to buy the 2021 version if the 2022 is just around the corner.

 

You seem like a very knowledgeable bunch - does anyone have a heads up on when the 2022 will be released in NZ? I see there have been opportunities already to pre-order from Amazon etc overseas, how far is NZ behind usually?

 

The price difference between 2020 and 2021 didn't seem that much different when the 2021 was released - do you think the changes in the 2021 to 2022 models will result in much of difference here?

 

Thanks so much!

 

Ngā mihi :)

 1 | 2
dazzanz
142 posts

Master Geek


  #2892795 27-Mar-2022 15:25
I’m also waiting for it as apparently it has good antiglare which is needed for my living room. Hopefully it comes out soon!

Geektastic
16737 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2892927 27-Mar-2022 22:09
We have a 2020 version. The anti glare is definitely needed. I have a window opposite the TV behind me as I watch and unless the curtains are drawn in the day it glares like a champ.





thecrane
11 posts

Geek


  #2899295 10-Apr-2022 09:31
Looks like it is coming out at the start of May.

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/technology/2022/04/samsung-announces-its-2022-new-zealand-tv-range-including-upgraded-neo-qled-models.html

The reviews of the new 2022 model look pretty good...especially on the anti-glare.



pchs
162 posts

Master Geek


  #2920799 31-May-2022 11:11
Looking forward to this as well, I'm looking to purchase a 65" The Frame, anyone heard any launch updates?

ricky1981
246 posts

Master Geek


  #2921753 2-Jun-2022 11:26
Spoke to Harvey Norman who had no idea a new Frame was coming and weren't able to put me on a contact list. Noel Leeming said "probably June" and offered to contact me.

 

Feedback from some friends overseas is that the matte coating is very effective although the panel is pretty average. I'm planning to use mine mostly for digital art so I'm okay with the compromise.

dazzanz
142 posts

Master Geek


  #2921778 2-Jun-2022 12:37
I’m currently in Europe so I might try check one out in store. I spoke to a Harvey Norman sales guy a month ago, he just tried hard to sell me on the current model. He knew there was a new one coming though but didn’t have a date for it.

gehenna
7354 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2921780 2-Jun-2022 12:40
It's usually a good 6-12 months from announcement before they get here. 



dazzanz
142 posts

Master Geek


  #2922466 3-Jun-2022 20:44
Harvey Norman Australia have the 2022 version on sale for cheaper than the current sale of our 2021 version. Now I just need to fit a 65 inch screen in my carry on.

dazzanz
142 posts

Master Geek


  #2932174 20-Jun-2022 14:08
I saw Heathcotes have them in stock so I asked at Harvey Norman about them, the guy said they aren’t getting any in to their store as they still have plenty of the 2021 model but I could order one in with a 3 week wait. He asked how much heathcotes are selling it for and offered $350 cheaper.

I called up heathcotes and asked if they would do it for that price and they said yes. Should come this week I hope.

Keryn

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2933278 22-Jun-2022 20:32
Good one! That's a great price! We ended up buying the 2021 model and have had 3 months of joy from it. We decided where we were putting it wasn't affected by window reflection anyway. Perhaps we should have waited...oh well, too late now! Enjoy your new tv! :)

dazzanz
142 posts

Master Geek


  #2933287 22-Jun-2022 20:40
Did you get a bezel for yours?

Keryn

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2933288 22-Jun-2022 20:46
No - we thought we'd get it home and make an informed decision about what colour we wanted...and have done nothing further about it 🤣

pchs
162 posts

Master Geek


  #2933289 22-Jun-2022 20:49
Just ordered a 65" 2022, anyone know if the 15m one clear connection will work with this? 

dazzanz
142 posts

Master Geek


  #2933292 22-Jun-2022 20:53
Keryn:

 

No - we thought we'd get it home and make an informed decision about what colour we wanted...and have done nothing further about it 🤣

 

 

 

 

Yeah that's where we are headed also. Interested in the brick red one but I need to see it in store first.

dazzanz
142 posts

Master Geek


  #2935268 28-Jun-2022 11:17
The tv works well so far, the matte screen definitely helps for our room and makes the art look a bit better I think.

