jonathan18:

So the situation is I'm planning on replacing a much-hated LCD TV that I basically won't watch with an OLED, which solves the image quality issue; the problem is I'll inevitably still prefer using the other TV given the better sound in that space. The system I'm looking to replace is a relatively old/basic receiver (Yahama RX-V663) and a 6.1 Kef KHT2005.2 (eggs) speaker system. While I've finally got around to recallibrating it, it's still... underwhelming. It's fairly dull, and dialogue clarity isn't great., But the biggest weakness by far is the sub, which simply doesn't have any depth or oomph, especially compared to the SVS sub in the other system. I've thought about replacing the sub, but the problem is the main speakers don't go low enough (so the sub has to be located close to the TV, and there's no space there for a larger sub).

So, I've turned to the idea of replacing this current equipment with a soundbar with a budget ideally NMT $1700. I've read through all the recent threads on soundbars here on GZ and read a number of reviews; this has led me to ruling out Sonos, despite the love-fest for this product, as a sub is critical (an Arc plus sub is well over budget). I'm tempted by the Samsung Q950A or a similar system with Atmos and rear speakers, or considering whether I'm better to forgo such fanciness and go for a quality but more basic system such as the Yamaha Bar 400.

For those who have made the transition from a receiver to soundbar, do you have any regrets?



In particular, how enveloping is the sound without rear speakers?



The room has a 3m stud, and the TV has to sit quite a bit off-centre - will this seriously compromise the ability of the reflection-based Atmos speakers to do their magic?



Any other suggestions as to specific models or alternative solutions I should look to?

In the end, there's no point in spending huge amounts of money to replicate the quality of our HT (especially as the TV will be 55" vs 65"), so it's a matter of trying to find something that provides good (plus loud and deep!) sound at a decent price.

Thanks for any advice.