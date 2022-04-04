Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Replacing a receiver-based 5.1 system with a soundbar or alternative options?
jonathan18

6073 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#295531 4-Apr-2022 15:36
Send private message

So the situation is I'm planning on replacing a much-hated LCD TV that I basically won't watch with an OLED, which solves the image quality issue; the problem is I'll inevitably still prefer using the other TV given the better sound in that space. The system I'm looking to replace is a relatively old/basic receiver (Yahama RX-V663) and a 6.1 Kef KHT2005.2 (eggs) speaker system. While I've finally got around to recallibrating it, it's still... underwhelming. It's fairly dull, and dialogue clarity isn't great., But the biggest weakness by far is the sub, which simply doesn't have any depth or oomph, especially compared to the SVS sub in the other system. I've thought about replacing the sub, but the problem is the main speakers don't go low enough (so the sub has to be located close to the TV, and there's no space there for a larger sub). 

 

So, I've turned to the idea of replacing this current equipment with a soundbar with a budget ideally NMT $1700. I've read through all the recent threads on soundbars here on GZ and read a number of reviews; this has led me to ruling out Sonos, despite the love-fest for this product, as a sub is critical (an Arc plus sub is well over budget). I'm tempted by the Samsung Q950A or a similar system with Atmos and rear speakers, or considering whether I'm better to forgo such fanciness and go for a quality but more basic system such as the Yamaha Bar 400. 

 

  • For those who have made the transition from a receiver to soundbar, do you have any regrets?
  •  
  • In particular, how enveloping is the sound without rear speakers?
  •  
  • The room has a 3m stud, and the TV has to sit quite a bit off-centre - will this seriously compromise the ability of the reflection-based Atmos speakers to do their magic?
  •  
  • Any other suggestions as to specific models or alternative solutions I should look to?

In the end, there's no point in spending huge amounts of money to replicate the quality of our HT (especially as the TV will be 55" vs 65"), so it's a matter of trying to find something that provides good (plus loud and deep!) sound at a decent price.

 

Thanks for any advice.

Dunnersfella
4031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2896899 4-Apr-2022 17:50
Send private message

I believe your space won't work overly well with an ATMOS type bar that relies on 'bouncy' speakers to deliver their ATMOS performance.

 

Dialogue clarity and sound steering are certainly to be considered.

 

I have spent time with the Bar 400 and it performs exactly how I'd want it to, with no issues for me personally.

 

If I was spending more I'd want either a larger subwoofer or to go to ATMOS... but as your room doesn't sound like a good match for either - it would 'make sense'.

 

However, if you want to 'match' your TV quality with your bar, maybe spend the extra $$$$'s and not die wondering?

jonathan18

6073 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2896908 4-Apr-2022 18:27
Send private message

Thanks, @Dunnersfella - really appreciate your input.

 

Just to clarify the subwoofer thing - I am totally able to go with a larger sub elsewhere in the room (and in fact have a sub cable in place on the other side of the room); it's just that the eggs have such limited bottom end that when the sub was positioned on the other side of the room I was able to hear upper-bass frequencies directly coming from the sub. Being a bass fan, I'm quite happy to go with a system using a larger sub, provided I don't end up with the same issue. Does that make sense?

 

Disappointing but not surprised to hear that Atmos isn't probably a goer; however, if we're watching such content we can just use the main HT for that I guess.

 

So, assuming the Bar 400 is about as good as it gets at that price point (c .$1200), what would you recommend that does give better performance (especially ones that come with a decent performing sub) in a price bracket up to say $1700sh? (Noting that if you think Atmos and even rear speakers aren't worth worrying about, that does open up a number of other brands.) 

 

 

Handle9
7615 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2896935 4-Apr-2022 20:52
Send private message

I'm probably a little uniquely positioned to comment given I'm currently running a BAR400 in my living room with an RX-V585 and KEF KHT2005.2 in the home theatre upstairs :) Both are in rooms with 3m studs.

 

I'm happy with the BAR400, it's a good product and does what it says on the tin. It was fine without rears but I ended up adding them a year or so later as they were on a good special. The best feature for HT is the Clearvoice feature which is like a virtual centre channel and means I don't have to crank it up loud in a room that I can't close off to the rest of the house. We are moving in a couple of weeks and it will migrate to being the audio for our main TV due to the setup of the house and having wireless rear speakers.

 

I wouldn't describe it as a bass monster though and it's still a soundbar - very small drivers with a separate sub.  It gets plenty loud enough for me but I'm not a bass head, and Mrs Handle certainly isn't tolerant of heavy bass.

 

If I was in your situation I might prefer a pair of floor standers and a centre channel. You have a perfectly serviceable receiver which could work well for speakers with larger drivers and of course, as Dunnersfella mentioned supports a larger sub.

 

Any questions I'm happy to help.

 

 



Handle9
7615 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2896992 5-Apr-2022 03:04
Send private message

Also I’d investigate parallel importing if I was you. The BAR400 is NZD$700 here. Even with 5% VAT compared to 15% it’s a big difference.

everettpsycho
390 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2897051 5-Apr-2022 08:24
Send private message

I keep getting drawn towards the jbl 9.1. Something about the design of detachable recharging rear speakers is really appealing to me. We only have a second hand Yamaha receiver and speakers we got off trade me but our baby since getting mobile is obsessed with pulling the speakers down off the back of the sofa and tv cabinet so I like the idea of stowing them until we want to watch a movie or something that warrants using then are rear speakers then just detach then and stick them in the best location.

Biggest downside though is I'm using 2 hdmi ports on the receiver so would also need to get a hdmi switch to replace losing 1 port overall. I've also seen very mixed reviews on the bar itself where the firms great but the function sometimes has a few bugs.

360kickflip
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #2897081 5-Apr-2022 09:39
Send private message

...Looking at doing something similar - liking the look of the Samsung Series Q HW-Q950A 11.1.4 Channel True Dolby Atmos Soundbar

 

 

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/headphones-speakers-audio/samsung/samsung-series-q-hw-q950a-11-1-4-channel-true-dolby-atmos-soundbar/394681/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIufr7p6779gIVlpJmAh2urgXsEAQYASABEgKLSfD_BwE

 

 

 

Looks like to optimise the experience you need to pair it with a Samsung TV that will allow Syntony mode...

 

 

 

Has anyone got one or running one out there?....

bendud
125 posts

Master Geek


  #2897109 5-Apr-2022 10:35
Send private message

Detachable rear speakers aren't worth it IMO. We have a Philips soundbar now doing PC duty, but you could detach the speaker ends and they would become wireless rear speakers for surround.

 

We did it once, I think; they kept falling off the sofa where they were perched uncomfortably, and the sound was underwhelming. 

 

But given your baby related requirements I could see that ones that can be hidden away could be handy!

 

b

 

 



jonathan18

6073 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2897122 5-Apr-2022 10:55
Send private message

Thanks for the further feedback and suggestions.

 

Wow, that Yamaha is another example of the high prices for electronics in NZ; I'm somewhat wary of importing products like this due to a lack of warranty support, but when the savings are that significant it is tempting.

 

I'd be fine with maintaining the receiver if I can sort the speakers, as I agree it's quite capable for this purpose - it's the Kefs that are the weakest link in the chain, and I'd be happy with a 3.1 system. Sadly, though, going with floorstanders isn't an option simply due to the room layout (see photo below; what a dumb place to put a door!). Even compact bookshelf speakers are not even that suitable.

 

The most viable option if sticking with the receiver may well be a single LCR speaker (eg, this) with a sub, but it's difficult to find any such speakers that are within budget (let alone fund the sub, though I could look s/h). Does anyone know of affordable options along this line? 

 

 

 

jonathan18

6073 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2897148 5-Apr-2022 11:11
Send private message

So while I am certainly going to look at options to maintain a receiver-based system (noting wiring for the rears and sub are in place), if I can't get that to work I will be stuck with a soundbar so I'm still interested to hear any feedback on the best options.

 

One that looks interesting is the Denon DHT-S516H -  available for $999 at the moment at one store (next cheaper price $1500), but I've not read too much on this.

 

Then the other obvious candidates:

 

  • Samsung HQ-Q950 - around $1650; generally well-regarded, but potentially not ideal for our lounge due to Atmos/rear height speakers (though how about them just being used as conventional rears?)
  • Samsung HQ-Q900 - around $1250; identical to the Q950 other than no external rear speakers, so maybe more suitable in our lounge. Sub looks to go lower than the Yamaha.
  • Yamaha MusicCast BAR 400 - around $1200 (possibly cheaper if imported)

I've used that same Philips unit with detachable rears speakers, and agree with the above assessment - sounds great in theory, but unlikely to be used and the rears don't sound great. On the basis of that experience I'd ruled out the JBL. 

 

 

 

 

lxsw20
2901 posts

Uber Geek


  #2897157 5-Apr-2022 11:42
Send private message

I've made the change from 5.1 setup to a Samsung Q950A, this is paired to my LG C1. I'm very happy with this combo. 

 

 

 

It will never sound as good as a good component based system, but it still sounds excellent to my ears. I couldn't be bothered with the ever changing standards with HDMI/Speaker arrangements etc, I just wanted a simple ATMOS setup. 

 

 

 

A big home theater setup is hardly the prettiest thing in the world either, so I'm glad to have ditched the massive floor stands etc.

 

 

 

The Q-Symphony feature sounds a bit of a gimmick to me. The whole reason for getting a sound bar is the TV's built in speakers are usually pretty average.

rb99
2408 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2897158 5-Apr-2022 11:44
Send private message

I really doubt if this'll help much, but a few years ago I got Samsung HW-N850 (the one before the one before etc you're looking at) that normally didn't come with rear speakers, but they were included for free. Anyway, I didn't use the rear speakers for quite a while as I never got round to getting stands for them. I think its a good soundbar. will blow your socks off if you let it), but adding the rears after a few months made things much better surround wise. They did make a difference. OTOH the front bar has up firing speakers but the rears don't (in my case, I presume yours will) and I can't say I notice a lot of height, but that could be because I don't play that kind of stuff that often (height stuff, you know helicopters etc), or it'll be better with proper rears, or who knows...




rb99

shelford
110 posts

Master Geek


  #2900385 12-Apr-2022 14:06
Send private message

jonathan18:

 

So while I am certainly going to look at options to maintain a receiver-based system (noting wiring for the rears and sub are in place), if I can't get that to work I will be stuck with a soundbar so I'm still interested to hear any feedback on the best options.

 

One that looks interesting is the Denon DHT-S516H -  available for $999 at the moment at one store (next cheaper price $1500), but I've not read too much on this.

 

Then the other obvious candidates:

 

  • Samsung HQ-Q950 - around $1650; generally well-regarded, but potentially not ideal for our lounge due to Atmos/rear height speakers (though how about them just being used as conventional rears?)
  • Samsung HQ-Q900 - around $1250; identical to the Q950 other than no external rear speakers, so maybe more suitable in our lounge. Sub looks to go lower than the Yamaha.
  • Yamaha MusicCast BAR 400 - around $1200 (possibly cheaper if imported)

I've used that same Philips unit with detachable rears speakers, and agree with the above assessment - sounds great in theory, but unlikely to be used and the rears don't sound great. On the basis of that experience I'd ruled out the JBL. 

 

 

 

 

 



After a few more days, have you come any closer to making a decision? I really like the look of the Q950A (those rear speakers are wireless, correct?). Would there be any compatibility issues between a Samsung sound bar and a LG TV? Haven't seen anyone recommend a LG sound bar yet

jonathan18

6073 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2900409 12-Apr-2022 14:57
Send private message

shelford:

 

After a few more days, have you come any closer to making a decision? I really like the look of the Q950A (those rear speakers are wireless, correct?). Would there be any compatibility issues between a Samsung sound bar and a LG TV? Haven't seen anyone recommend a LG sound bar yet

 

 

Sadly not!

 

I've been checking out daily listings on TM for the last few days, looking at whether there are any LCR speaker options that would fit the bill, and potential upgrades to the subwoofer (ie, I'd keep using the receiver). We've also needed to use that TV and current Kef speaker system a bit the last few days, and TBH perhaps I was being a bit too harsh on the Kefs - my sense is it's mainly the sub that lets them down, so one thought is to simply replace the subwoofer with something that goes deeper and louder and with decent control.

 

Yeah, the rear speakers on the Samsung are wireless (from a signal point of view; both need to be plugged into power). Many people are really happy with this soundbar, including my sister; I saw her rear speakers in place during a Zoom call the other day, and they looked great on stands on either side of their couch.

 

If you're looking for an LG equivalent, there's the LG SP11RA. Rtings has reviewed it (https://www.rtings.com/soundbar/reviews/lg/sp11ra), and while it gets a decent rating (8.0) they prefer the Samsung:

 

The Samsung HW-Q950A is a better soundbar than the LG SP11RA. The Samsung gets louder, and offers better surround and Atmos performances. It also comes with a graphic EQ for sound customization. While the Samsung has built-in voice assistant support, you have to connect a third-party device to use voice assistants with the LG. That said, the LG is better-built with more wireless playback options.

 

For me, size alone ruled the LG out - it's really long: 1443mm x 63mm x 146mm.

shelford
110 posts

Master Geek


  #2900455 12-Apr-2022 15:59
Send private message

Good to know! I'm still not really sure I wanna spend 1600$ so the Sonos Beam gen 2 is looking pretty decent, might need to keep an eye out on trade me

jonathan18

6073 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2907161 27-Apr-2022 09:23
Send private message

So I'm still struggling to find alternative speakers to replace the three fronts; as can be seen in the photo above, there are lots of compromises in the layout and setup that seriously limit the location and size of speakers I can fit. The space for a centre is 470w x 190h; space either side of the TV is 136mm, which is incredibly narrow to fit a pair of bookshelf speakers.

 

At this point, the best I've come up with is a pair of Q-Acoustics 3010 bookshelf speakers, and a 3090Ci centre. The bookshelfs are 150mm wide, so will hang over the sides a little bit but should be ok.

 

Anyway, I'd really appreciate any thoughts on the Q-Acoustics option or other specific suggestions that will work in this space; @Dunnersfella or @Shinychrome, do either of you have any recommendations? 

 

If I can't find something affordable (say, under $1k for the three speakers; happy to look second-hand) that works in this space I may well need to either cope with what I've got or move back to looking at a soundbar.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page





