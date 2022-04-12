I was watching Moonfall yesterday, when my 8" Velodyne subwoofer started to make a very loud heartbeat like sound. At first I thought that it was part of the movie, but nay, the woofer had died. I had a new board installed in it about 5 years ago, so I don't think that a repair is worthwhile again. So, time for a new sub.

I don't intend to spend more than $1000 on a replacement, and I see that I can get the SVS SB1000 for $999 at several online retailers. The SVS SB1000 Pro has been available for some time now, but its $500 more than the original model.

Going from an 8" subwoofer to a 12" would be quite a step up, I imagine. My Home Cinema room is quite small (about 3m x 4m), should I stick with an 8" sub, or go for the more powerful 12"?