Thinking about buying a UST projector from the likes of Banggood or AliExpress. Banggood confirmed their prices are inclusive of NZ GST and that they pay the GST to NZ Govt. Unsure about Aliexpress but I assume as such a large online seller they would also have registered for GST

Thing is the NZ Customs website does not mention this - it just says if you import something more than $1000 you have to Apply for a customs number and fill out some other form etc

Surely not if buying from a NZ GST registered overseas outfit

For example I have bought stuff from Wiggle often and never done this but then it was never more than $1000