Do I need a customs client code to buy goods over $1000 from the likes of Aliexpress
juliant

#296225 31-May-2022 12:35
Thinking about buying a UST projector from the likes of Banggood or AliExpress. Banggood confirmed their prices are inclusive of NZ GST and that they pay the GST to NZ Govt. Unsure about Aliexpress but I assume as such a large online seller they would also have registered for GST

 

Thing is the NZ Customs website does not mention this - it just says if you import something more than $1000 you have to Apply for a customs number and fill out some other form etc

 

Surely not if buying from a NZ GST registered overseas outfit

 

For example I have bought stuff from Wiggle often and never done this but then it was never more than $1000

heavenlywild
  #2920857 31-May-2022 12:45
Ali charges GST on items you buy at checkout. That's what I know so there shouldn't be GST payable on arrival. Duty, on the other hand, is something I'm not sure about.

Behodar
  #2920860 31-May-2022 12:58
think so long as the seller collects GST, you're fine. I imported a $3000 laptop several years ago and the courier collected the GST payment, and I didn't have to talk to Customs at all (compare with stuff sent via regular post, which required paying Customs directly).

