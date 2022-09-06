We are getting a spa put in and it adjacent to it is a deck and then a small office/pool house type building.

Someone mentioned that we should look into portable projectors and TBH the idea sounds awesome to me. Watching sports and movies at night from the spa projected onto the back wall of the office - maybe 5-6m from the spa.

I have no idea how good these things are though TBH. We would only watch stuff at night which I believe is important (darkness).

Are they any good, and does any one have any recommendations? It doesn't even necessarily need to be a "portable" projector I guess, although from what I have seen, these portable ones seem the most rugged (and less likely to be damaged being moved around, around a spa, deck, kids, etc, etc).

Thank you!