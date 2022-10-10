Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
bendud

#300876 10-Oct-2022 21:16
I think our old Sony 55" (KD55X8000?) LED has died, oddly enough before the linesmen from Delta turned the power off to replace some poles on the street it was fine, but it hasn't worked since...

 

I'm guessing it is a power surge issue - have tried other sockets; the power cord is captive so I can't swap it out. The remote and the physical on buttons do nothing and it doesn't appear on the wired network. We had been warned the power was going off but they were a day early.

 

It wasn't that expensive and is a few years old but as a second telly I'd rather get it fixed and returned to active service than to landfill. 

 

Any advice on TV repair folk in Dunedin? Or do I just need to start saving pennies for an OLED replacement...? I would imagine the number of user replaceable parts is likely to be nil... but beautiful plumage on the Norwegian blue, nonetheless.

 

Thanks in advance

 

b

rscole86
  #2980421 10-Oct-2022 21:50
Have you made sure to completely disconnect all inputs before trying to power it on?

Have you tried holding down the physical power button while plugging it back into the mains? Again without any external devices plugged in.

bendud

  #2980422 10-Oct-2022 22:06
rscole you are a genius. Thanks so much!
After dislocating my shoulders trying to reach the TV power button AND the power switch at once (2cm wider than my arm span it turns out) it has just powered up for the first time in weeks.
You are a wonder. Goodness me that has made me very popular in the household. I am in your debt!
Thanks again
B

rscole86
  #2980423 10-Oct-2022 22:21
Fingers crossed it carries on working. My Sony does this from time to time, it's always caused by me leaving a USB device plugged in when it's put into standby.

Another thread had a very similar issue, except it was a motherboard fault. Hopefully yours is the former.



bendud

  #2980429 10-Oct-2022 22:37
I only had a single HDMI connected plus the Ethernet, nothing USB - but hopefully it will keep going a few more years from here. Thanks again!
B

