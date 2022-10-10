I think our old Sony 55" (KD55X8000?) LED has died, oddly enough before the linesmen from Delta turned the power off to replace some poles on the street it was fine, but it hasn't worked since...

I'm guessing it is a power surge issue - have tried other sockets; the power cord is captive so I can't swap it out. The remote and the physical on buttons do nothing and it doesn't appear on the wired network. We had been warned the power was going off but they were a day early.

It wasn't that expensive and is a few years old but as a second telly I'd rather get it fixed and returned to active service than to landfill.

Any advice on TV repair folk in Dunedin? Or do I just need to start saving pennies for an OLED replacement...? I would imagine the number of user replaceable parts is likely to be nil... but beautiful plumage on the Norwegian blue, nonetheless.

Thanks in advance

b