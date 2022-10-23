Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector) New LG TV and Samsung home theatre isn't producing sound
duckDecoy

606 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302028 23-Oct-2022 16:02
We just purchased a new LG TV: 55QNED80

 

We previously had a Samsung TV and connected a Samsung home theatre system to it via the ARC HDMI connection on the TV and the HDMI IN connection on the home theatre.  Worked fine this morning.  EDIT: the home theatre system is HT-F5500

 

When I try and do the same on the new LG TV we get zero sound out of it.  We use the settings menu on the LG TV to select ARC sound (google shows this is commonly overlooked) so its not that.   I reverted to the old TV and it worked fine, so its not a coincidental breakage.

 

Does anyone have any ideas??

 

I will note that its a blue ray dvd home theatre system, a very old post I stumbled across said this might be the problem, but there wasn't any follow up about it (or why)

 

EDIT: something else I noticed, when we had the old TV and turned on AppleTV it would automatically trigger the home theatre unit to turn on.  This is not happening with the new LG TV.

surfisup1000
5130 posts

Uber Geek


  #2986938 23-Oct-2022 17:12
"and the HDMI IN connection on the home theatre"

 

On our denon AV receiver, we plug the TV into the HDMI out connector (from the arc hdmi port on the tv). 

 

Maybe it works differently from your receiver though. 

 

 

Jase2985
11753 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2986953 23-Oct-2022 18:37
"Connecting to a TV
Connect an HDMI cable (not supplied) from the HDMI OUT jack on the back of the product to the HDMI IN jack on your
TV. If you have set the product's remote control to operate your TV, press the TV SOURCE button on the remote control
and select HDMI as the external source of the TV."

 

i suspect its a setting on the TV

surfisup1000
5130 posts

Uber Geek


  #2986969 23-Oct-2022 19:20
Jase2985:

 

"Connecting to a TV
Connect an HDMI cable (not supplied) from the HDMI OUT jack on the back of the product to the HDMI IN jack on your
TV. If you have set the product's remote control to operate your TV, press the TV SOURCE button on the remote control
and select HDMI as the external source of the TV."

 

i suspect its a setting on the TV

 

 

But then I am correct, right?

 

The OP said they plugged the HDMI cable into the AV receivers HDMI in port, but, your quote (from the manual?) says to plug it into the receivers "HDMI OUT jack"



sqishy
448 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2986982 23-Oct-2022 19:50
On the TV the ones that say HDMI are you on the one that is labelled HDMI(ARC) often many are HDMI but not all ARC

duckDecoy

606 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2987099 24-Oct-2022 09:30
surfisup1000:

 

But then I am correct, right?

 

The OP said they plugged the HDMI cable into the AV receivers HDMI in port, but, your quote (from the manual?) says to plug it into the receivers "HDMI OUT jack"

 

 

You're correct, I typed the wrong port.  It is the out HDMI port on the home theatre.

 

sqishy:

 

On the TV the ones that say HDMI are you on the one that is labelled HDMI(ARC) often many are HDMI but not all ARC

 

 

Definitely on the ARC HDMI port on the TV

 

 

 

I will take the home theatre to a friends today who has a Sony TV and see if it works there.  If it doesn't it might indicate a compatibility issue with my home theatre.  If it does I am not sure what that tells me.   I have tested connecting the playstation to the TV ARC HDMI port and it works so its not a defective port.

gehenna
7445 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2987101 24-Oct-2022 09:33
Make sure your TV is set to pass through audio formats to your receiver.

rscole86
4579 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2987311 24-Oct-2022 12:43
Have you swapped out the cable?



sqishy
448 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2987358 24-Oct-2022 16:49
How about trying optical cable instead? Assuming you have both on TV and Amp side.

duckDecoy

606 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2987368 24-Oct-2022 18:24
I took my home theatre to a friends and we plugged it into has ARC HDMI cable and got sound out.  So the Samsung HT is definitely working (I already knew that as it works on my old tv), and working with a non Samsung TV.

 

 

 

sqishy:

 

How about trying optical cable instead? Assuming you have both on TV and Amp side.

 

 

That may be my next option if I cannot get it to work.  I am however trying to figure out why it isn't working, i'd hate to find out later when it is out of warranty that there's a problem (e.g. we buy a new soundbar and it doesn't work but its out of warranty).

 

 

 

rscole86: Have you swapped out the cable?

 

I tried that with the playstation HDMI cable and it still didn't work, so I don't think its a cable issue.

duckDecoy

606 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2987369 24-Oct-2022 18:24
gehenna:

 

Make sure your TV is set to pass through audio formats to your receiver.

 

 

I am not entirely sure what you mean by this.  I go to settings and under sound I select TV Speakers and then choose the ARC option (there is also an optical option).  Is this what you mean, or is this something else?

Jase2985
11753 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2987386 24-Oct-2022 20:14
"HDMI(ARC) Device

 

Sound from the TV can be output through an external audio device connected via a HDMI (eARC/ARC) port.

 

Select HDMI(ARC) Device to automatically turn on SIMPLINK. Once SIMPLINK is turned off, the output speaker settings automatically revert to the default settings for uninterrupted audio output."

 

 

 

 

lxsw20
3017 posts

Uber Geek


  #2987458 24-Oct-2022 21:10
Is eARC disabled in settings on the TV?

 

ARC should be on, but eARC off.

 

 

 

On my LG C1 its under All Settings > Sound > Advanced Settings eARC Support - turn off

 

 

 

In the same menu look at Digital Sound Output options, mine is on Pass Through, but my Samsung Sound bar supports eARC/Atmos etc.

everettpsycho
439 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2987467 24-Oct-2022 22:12
What source are you using on the tv? Our LG tv has always had issues with arc output, specifically Dolby digital + format. If I changed to pcm it works fine but not with 5.1 and sources that use just Dolby digital had no oroblemst, it was mainly Netflix I've never been able to get sound from and ended up just using an optical cable.

