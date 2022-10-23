We just purchased a new LG TV: 55QNED80

We previously had a Samsung TV and connected a Samsung home theatre system to it via the ARC HDMI connection on the TV and the HDMI IN connection on the home theatre. Worked fine this morning. EDIT: the home theatre system is HT-F5500

When I try and do the same on the new LG TV we get zero sound out of it. We use the settings menu on the LG TV to select ARC sound (google shows this is commonly overlooked) so its not that. I reverted to the old TV and it worked fine, so its not a coincidental breakage.

Does anyone have any ideas??

I will note that its a blue ray dvd home theatre system, a very old post I stumbled across said this might be the problem, but there wasn't any follow up about it (or why)

EDIT: something else I noticed, when we had the old TV and turned on AppleTV it would automatically trigger the home theatre unit to turn on. This is not happening with the new LG TV.