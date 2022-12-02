I've tried searching online but haven't been able to fund a definitive answer. I'm hopefully that the oracle's here will know.
I have a Yamaha Rx 2085, and have bought wireless mics (JBL) for partners Xmas present. Im struggling to find out how to use it.
The JBL mic uses a 6.35mm dongle receiver which I need to put in the Yamaha. Via a Google search i've read it can go into a RCA port (adapter needed) or into a preamp (I have one for my record player)
I've recently seen my receiver has XLR ports, so I was wondering if I could use one of them.
Would something like the attached picture work?
https://photos.app.goo.gl/6ZcCCUeH2xmxTukq7
If I'm way off the mark please let me know of the easiest / cheapest solution (not keen on wired mic due to toddler)
Cheers