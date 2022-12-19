Hi everyone,

I would like to add some bass shakers under our couch. I found some old threads on here, and I saw that Jaycar used to sell some cheap Aura bass shakers:

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?ForumId=34&TopicId=223139&page_no=2

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=157214&page_no=1#1188284

I do remember seeing this around in the 90s or early 2000s (I think a friend had some), but I haven't come across them for a long time.

I found Dayton Audio BST-1 Pro on TradeMe for $161 each. Another option is the "buttkicker" starting at $649.

I also looked up "bass shaker" on AliExpress, but they're surprisingly expensive as well: $50 USD for a 50W shaker.

I have a Wharfdale Diamond SW100 subwoofer plugged into my Yamaha AV receiver. I don't know what these "output" RCA jacks are for, so maybe I can use those to drive a bass shaker? But I might need to get a separate amp for them.

My budget is around $200-250 (including amp), and I'd like to put 2-3 bass shakers under the couch. Cheers!