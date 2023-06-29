Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Athena speaker any good
33coupe

931 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306115 29-Jun-2023 14:12
Sorry to post something as trivial at this, but a Google search didn't come up with much so thought I'd ask the experts in here.

I was looking to buy some in wall /ceiling speakers for my eves outdoor Area, when I came across 3 x Athena AS IW6 for $50.

Now while I think they might not be any good for outside, they do seem quite cheap and was thinking of using them for surrounds or atmos at my next house.

If anyone knows anything about them I'd appreciate any input.

Cheers

https://www.amazon.com/Athena-AS-IW6-2-Way-6-5-Inch-Speakers/dp/B0009JFFC0/ref=cm_cr_arp_mb_bdcrb_top?ie=UTF8


Product description
Power handling: 100 watts
6 1/2" Injection molded woofers with rubber surround
1" Teteron dome tweeter
Sensitivity: 89dB; 8 ohms impedance
Frequency response: 55Hz-20kHz

Features & details
Pair of 2-way in-wall speakers designed for stereo or home theater applications
6.5-inch injection-molded cone woofer and dual 0.75-inch Teteron dome tweeters per speaker
55 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response; up to 100 watts RMS power handling
Pivoting tweeters include 2-position high-frequency equalizer control to compensate for acoustics

Dunnersfella
4051 posts

Uber Geek


  #3096241 29-Jun-2023 15:08
They were part of Mirage / Energy back in the day... long since folded into the VOXX / Klipsch group and the brand is gone-burger.

 

Nothing special TBH... cheap, even back then.

 

Probably still some sitting in a warehouse somewhere in the middle of China...

