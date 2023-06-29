Sorry to post something as trivial at this, but a Google search didn't come up with much so thought I'd ask the experts in here.



I was looking to buy some in wall /ceiling speakers for my eves outdoor Area, when I came across 3 x Athena AS IW6 for $50.



Now while I think they might not be any good for outside, they do seem quite cheap and was thinking of using them for surrounds or atmos at my next house.



If anyone knows anything about them I'd appreciate any input.



Cheers



https://www.amazon.com/Athena-AS-IW6-2-Way-6-5-Inch-Speakers/dp/B0009JFFC0/ref=cm_cr_arp_mb_bdcrb_top?ie=UTF8





Product description

Power handling: 100 watts

6 1/2" Injection molded woofers with rubber surround

1" Teteron dome tweeter

Sensitivity: 89dB; 8 ohms impedance

Frequency response: 55Hz-20kHz



Features & details

Pair of 2-way in-wall speakers designed for stereo or home theater applications

6.5-inch injection-molded cone woofer and dual 0.75-inch Teteron dome tweeters per speaker

55 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response; up to 100 watts RMS power handling

Pivoting tweeters include 2-position high-frequency equalizer control to compensate for acoustics

