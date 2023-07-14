I recently decided to start buying certain titles on 4K Ultra HD disc. I am mostly an iTunes digital collector, but I have suddenly got my appetite for physical media back.

I bought five new titles from the JB Hi-Fi 20% off sale, which finishes on Wednesday July 19th at 23:59. I'm still waiting for three of them. When I opened the John Wick: Chapter 4 case, I was struck by how plain and boring the inside was. I am used to SteelBooks, of which I have over 300. Said SteelBooks usually came with inside artwork, and if they didn't I took them apart and installed my own.

So, this got me thinking about doing something similar (albeit simpler), to the black, barren, inside of these cases. A quick case measure and some artwork downloads, and I was in business. Made a template that would fit two pics on an A4 sheet, then printed onto Glossy Photo Paper, and job done.

I know people will be thinking "what a nerd", but hey, its fun, and definitely adds something to those black cases. The Photo doesn't really do justice to the artwork, it has brightened it a lot, but you'll get the idea.