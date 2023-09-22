I have a 65" LG Oled TV from 2016. Now my kids are older and unreliable it has got a fairly serious amount of burn in.

It's unrepairable now unfortunately.

So I'm looking for a replacement. Due to kids use I'm going to steer away from OLED and thinking about a low to mid-range sort of unit.

We have an Xbox Series X so keen on 120hz and VRR, but man in the lower to midrange specs are impossible to actually find.

Looking at:

TCL C745 QLED Gaming TV | TCL Global

TCL C745 75" 4K Full Array QLED Google TV | JB Hi-Fi (jbhifi.co.nz)

Which has qled and vrr, so seems legit. Has 'local and micro' dimming whatever that is.

Or this:

75" ULED Mini-LED Series U7KNZ - Hisense New Zealand

Hisense 75" U7KNZ ULED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV [2023] | JB Hi-Fi (jbhifi.co.nz)

Which for $500 more also has mini led which should be great for blacks.

Opinions?