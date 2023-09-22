Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New TV - 65"- 75"for video games
CokemonZ

902 posts

Ultimate Geek


#307124 22-Sep-2023 08:34
I have a 65" LG Oled TV from 2016. Now my kids are older and unreliable it has got a fairly serious amount of burn in.

 

 

It's unrepairable now unfortunately.

 

So I'm looking for a replacement. Due to kids use I'm going to steer away from OLED and thinking about a low to mid-range sort of unit.

 

We have an Xbox Series X so keen on 120hz and VRR, but man in the lower to midrange specs are impossible to actually find.

 

Looking at:

 

TCL C745 QLED Gaming TV | TCL Global

 

TCL C745 75" 4K Full Array QLED Google TV | JB Hi-Fi (jbhifi.co.nz)

 

Which has qled and vrr, so seems legit. Has 'local and micro' dimming whatever that is.

 

Or this:

 

75" ULED Mini-LED Series U7KNZ - Hisense New Zealand

 

Hisense 75" U7KNZ ULED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV [2023] | JB Hi-Fi (jbhifi.co.nz)

 

Which for $500 more also has mini led which should be great for blacks.

 

Opinions?

 

 

CokemonZ

902 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3130351 22-Sep-2023 08:47
Adding to the mix:

 

LED 4K UHD MiniLED Android TV 75PML9506/79 | Philips

 

Buy the Philips 75PML9506/79 75" 4K Mini LED Android Smart TV ( 75PML9506/79 ) online - PBTech.co.nz

 

Mini Led and VRR, not Qled though.

 

And even though I said I wasn't going to buy OLED again:

 

Buy the Philips 65OLED706/79 65" 4K OLED Android Smart TV -- 4K/120Hz - HDMI... ( 65OLED706/79 ) online - PBTech.co.nz

 
 
 
 

LostBoyNZ
531 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3130397 22-Sep-2023 10:31
Just one thought about going OLED again with that last link, while it'll have perfect blacks that'll make all the other colours look better, it lacks HDR support. Just one factor to consider.




CokemonZ

902 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3130399 22-Sep-2023 10:35
@LostBoyNZ:

 

Just one thought about going OLED again with that last link, while it'll have perfect blacks that'll make all the other colours look better, it lacks HDR support. Just one factor to consider.

 

 

What makes you say that - spec page says it has HDR10+ and Dolby Vision: OLED 4K UHD OLED Android TV 65OLED706/79 | Philips



LostBoyNZ
531 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3130402 22-Sep-2023 10:42
CokemonZ:

 

@LostBoyNZ:

 

Just one thought about going OLED again with that last link, while it'll have perfect blacks that'll make all the other colours look better, it lacks HDR support. Just one factor to consider.

 

 

What makes you say that - spec page says it has HDR10+ and Dolby Vision: OLED 4K UHD OLED Android TV 65OLED706/79 | Philips

 

 

Apologies! It was the details at the top of PB Tech's page, it says HDR Compatible: No but I should have looked at the specs yes. You're quite right it does have HDR support.

 

Although I understand HDR on OLED's is difficult because they don't reach the brightness levels of other displays ( https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/01/how-will-2023-tvs-address-oleds-biggest-flaws/ ). But some sets last year and this year are getting brighter and brighter, so brightness has certainly been a focus for OLED TVs lately. I'm not sure how bright or not the Philips TV can go, but it's great that it supports the formats :)




CokemonZ

902 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3130405 22-Sep-2023 10:45
LostBoyNZ:

 

Apologies! It was the details at the top of PB Tech's page, it says HDR Compatible: No but I should have looked at the specs yes. You're quite right it does have HDR support.

 

Although I understand HDR on OLED's is difficult because they don't reach the brightness levels of other displays ( https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/01/how-will-2023-tvs-address-oleds-biggest-flaws/ ). But some sets last year and this year are getting brighter and brighter, so brightness has certainly been a focus for OLED TVs lately. I'm not sure how bright or not the Philips TV can go, but it's great that it supports the formats :)

 

 

 

 

Yeah - TBH we have noticed the existing OLED not being great in the middle of the day. I wonder if that's what has caused some of the burn in issue - brightness being too high.

 

 

