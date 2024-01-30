Technofreak

Just bought a Yamaha RX-V6A AVR to interface with a Samsung S90C.

While setting things up I discovered my old CDX-500U has died. Looks like the laser has failed. Can't find a replacement part, not least at a reasonable price. Also the old DVD player we have won't interface with either the TV or the RX-V6A.

Looks like it's time for a new DVD/CD player. As much as I like Yamaha it seems they don't do DVD/CD players nor Blue Ray players anymore.

Is it worth getting a Blue Ray capable device?

Do I just go el cheapo and get something in the $120 or less price range or get something like the Sony UBP-X700 or the Panasonic DP-UB450GN?