Technofreak

Looking for a new DVD/CD and perhaps Blue Ray player
#311604 30-Jan-2024 22:33
Just bought a Yamaha RX-V6A AVR to interface with a Samsung S90C.

 

While setting things up I discovered my old CDX-500U has died. Looks like the laser has failed. Can't find a replacement part, not least at a reasonable price. Also the old DVD player we have won't interface with either the TV or the RX-V6A.

 

Looks like it's time for a new DVD/CD player. As much as I like Yamaha it seems they don't do DVD/CD players nor Blue Ray players anymore.

 

Is it worth getting a Blue Ray capable device?

 

Do I just go el cheapo and get something in the $120  or less price range or get something like the Sony UBP-X700 or the Panasonic DP-UB450GN? 




  #3188677 30-Jan-2024 22:59
Not sure if you are pulling my leg, but anyway...

 

You have a pretty decent receiver (I'm a Yamaha fan too) and a great 4K TV to pair with it. I would recommend that you go for a 4K Ultra HD player such as the Sony UBP X700 or preferably, the Panasonic DP-UB450GN which is capable of playing Dolby Vision and HDR10+ discs. Samsung don't support DV but they are  pushing HDR10+ as their go to 4K viewing experience. You may not own any Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD discs, but at least you will have the capability to do so. Plus, it will play your DVD's and CD's as well. $322 at Noel Leeming.

 

If you want the absolute best to go with your excellent TV and receiver; The Panasonic DP-UB820 is a brilliant player of all discs.

 

It would be a shame to limit your 4K TV to DVD quality 😬




