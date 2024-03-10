Castlvaniafan

Don't use cleaning solutions, water on a dam microfibre cloth works best and another to dry/pick up the moisture.

Personally for my PC monitors, I use the cloth that I use for my glasses with a little bit od dampness to gently clean and use a regular microfibre to wipe after I am done.

sometimes I will need to go over the same section a couple of times to get residue off.

https://www.lg.com/us/support/help-library/lg-tv-how-to-clean-your-lg-tv-screen-CT10000020-20150154791049