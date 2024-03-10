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ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)What's your preferred product for cleaning large TVs?
Castlvaniafan

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#312033 10-Mar-2024 09:19
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My 77" G3 OLED is particularly good at picking up sneeze residue from the children. Lol, something I wasn't thinking about when I bought the TV.

 

 

 

How do you wipe down your large TVs? I know it's really important to get the right sort of microfibre cloth (storing it in a bag so it doesn't pick up lint) to not get small scratches and also use the right solution. I wonder if single use wipes are made / would be good, as the biggest risk is using a cloth that has picked up something in the wash that could sratch it. 

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Qazzy03
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  #3204988 10-Mar-2024 09:26
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Don't use cleaning solutions, water on a dam microfibre cloth works best and another to dry/pick up the moisture. 

 

Personally for my PC monitors, I use the cloth that I use for my glasses with a little bit od dampness to gently clean and use a regular microfibre to wipe after I am done.
sometimes I will need to go over the same section a couple of times to get residue off. 

 

https://www.lg.com/us/support/help-library/lg-tv-how-to-clean-your-lg-tv-screen-CT10000020-20150154791049

 

 



SATTV
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  #3205093 10-Mar-2024 14:54
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Do not spray anything on to the screen itself, spray into the lint free Microfibre cloth.

 

Use water or LCD screen cleaner.

 

John

gehenna
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  #3205096 10-Mar-2024 15:55
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The minimum of water that's possible to dampen a microfibre cloth. Spot clean any areas that need it, buff with a dry microfibre. Water isn't always ideal given it can have mineral content, but in my experience over the years it's been safe enough. I wouldn't buy any products for this purpose.

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