Castlvaniafan

My 77" G3 OLED is particularly good at picking up sneeze residue from the children. Lol, something I wasn't thinking about when I bought the TV.
How do you wipe down your large TVs? I know it's really important to get the right sort of microfibre cloth (storing it in a bag so it doesn't pick up lint) to not get small scratches and also use the right solution. I wonder if single use wipes are made / would be good, as the biggest risk is using a cloth that has picked up something in the wash that could sratch it.