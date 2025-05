I have a copy of the Dolby guide. I've been using it to calculate where the ceiling speakers should go.

I have Kef speakers for the 7.1 setup from quite a few years ago but they work well. I tried using a couple of the Kef's in an upfiring setup so I had 5.1.2 but they really didn't seem to achieve anything noticeable despite the room being only a little over 2.5 metres high. Also from what I've read upfiring speakers are pretty much a waste of time.

I've decided to go with four Klipsch CDT-5650-C II's that are coming from the US. They can be directed by up to 15 degrees to point to the MLP. If they work well I may get another two to go directly over the top to fill in the gap between front and back.

I only have partial access to the roof space as it's a suspended ceiling which covered the original vaulted ceiling. I can get the wiring in but locking down the speakers to the ceiling gib is not possible so I am thinking I'll mount the speakers on a thin piece of board and screw the board to the ceiling. I've sort of given up on the aesthetics in my TV room in search of the best possible sound when playing Atmos movies. It's a good job I have an understanding wife.

Here's an interesting video on Atmos placement.

Ep. 47 Dolby Atmos Setup Major Mistakes | Fix your Home Theater and drop Jaws!! Home Theater Gurus - YouTube

Thanks for all the comments. Appreciated.