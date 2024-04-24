I currently have a 7.1 speaker setup and am looking to install a full Dolby Atmos speaker setup of 7.1.4 or 6 and I was wondering what speakers other people have used for the ceiling.

There is a lot of advice about placement of ceiling speakers on the Interweb, some of it contradictory. I would stick pretty closely to the Dolby recommendations on angles but was thinking that directional speakers for the ceiling were a better bet than just down firing if I can find some that don't require a mortgage to buy them.

Any real world experience would be appreciated.