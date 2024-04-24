Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
In ceiling speakers for Atmos

SJB

SJB

2945 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


#312517 24-Apr-2024 11:43
I currently have a 7.1 speaker setup and am looking to install a full Dolby Atmos speaker setup of 7.1.4 or 6 and I was wondering what speakers other people have used for the ceiling.

 

There is a lot of advice about placement of ceiling speakers on the Interweb, some of it contradictory. I would stick pretty closely to the Dolby recommendations on angles but was thinking that directional speakers for the ceiling were a better bet than just down firing if I can find some that don't require a mortgage to buy them.

 

Any real world experience would be appreciated.

 

 

Dunnersfella
4081 posts

Uber Geek


  #3222909 25-Apr-2024 16:20
What brand of speakers do you currently run for your current 7 channel system?

 

I would try and stick with those.

 

It's the easiest way to maintain a cohesive timbre through out the sound stage.

 
 
 
 

lchiu7
6460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3222950 25-Apr-2024 21:43
From what I have been reading the effects speakers in the ceiling don't necessarily have to match your main ones but ideally should all be the same.

 

This is Dolby's guide for a 7.1.4 system.

 

 

 

https://www.dolby.com/about/support/guide/speaker-setup-guides/7.1.4-dolby-atmos-enabled-speaker-setup-guide/

 

 

 

I wish I could do overhead. I have  5.1.2 and it's quite good but at the moment my .2 are up firing and I am sure down firing would be better. It's just not possible without cutting holes in ceiling etc. which is never going to happen :-(

33coupe
981 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3222984 26-Apr-2024 08:37
I have a 5.1.2 setup and when I researched there didn't seem to be a need for anything special for Atmos speakers.
I ended up with some cheap ex demo speakers from Harvey Norman. They seem to do the job all good. I don't think they are extensively used in the majority of TV watching (rain, aeroplane passing over etc).

I placed mine just in front of seating position as per dolby recommendation, and compromise as to wherever they would fit between joists.



SJB

SJB

2945 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #3223662 28-Apr-2024 12:02
I have a copy of the Dolby guide. I've been using it to calculate where the ceiling speakers should go.

 

I have Kef speakers for the 7.1 setup from quite a few years ago but they work well. I tried using a couple of the Kef's in an upfiring setup so I had 5.1.2 but they really didn't seem to achieve anything noticeable despite the room being only a little over 2.5 metres high. Also from what I've read upfiring speakers are pretty much a waste of time.

 

I've decided to go with four Klipsch CDT-5650-C II's that are coming from the US. They can be directed by up to 15 degrees to point to the MLP. If they work well I may get another two to go directly over the top to fill in the gap between front and back.

 

I only have partial access to the roof space as it's a suspended ceiling which covered the original vaulted ceiling. I can get the wiring in but locking down the speakers to the ceiling gib is not possible so I am thinking I'll mount the speakers on a thin piece of board and screw the board to the ceiling. I've sort of given up on the aesthetics in my TV room in search of the best possible sound when playing Atmos movies. It's a good job I have an understanding wife.

 

Here's an interesting video on Atmos placement.

 

Ep. 47 Dolby Atmos Setup Major Mistakes | Fix your Home Theater and drop Jaws!! Home Theater Gurus - YouTube

 

Thanks for all the comments. Appreciated.

