Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)My plasma TV just went all retro on me, any advice
Taubin

560 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 217

ID Verified
Subscriber

#322821 24-Sep-2025 20:44
Send private message quote this post

While watching my tv tonight, it decided to (apparently) give up the ghost. I'm not good with electronics or anything like that, but I'm wondering if anyone knows what may have caused this and if it's worth fixing? I can't really afford a new tv right now. It's a panasonic TH-P42UT30Z photo of the screen and model number below

 

 

 

Short video showing the issue as well:

 

https://photos.app.goo.gl/yCPpBhKazBxFtfjF9

 

Any suggestions are greatly appreciated. Also brands that don't suck if I do need to get a new one, that also don't break the bank would be appreciated. 




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

Create new topic
Stu1
1791 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 442

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3418589 24-Sep-2025 20:49
Send private message quote this post

Step 1 enter the draw in off topic, double entry if you add the pic.Good luck 🍀  hope you win .It’s really hard and expensive to fix tvs these days, often cheaper to buy a new one 



Taubin

560 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 217

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3418592 24-Sep-2025 21:01
Send private message quote this post

Stu1:

 

Step 1 enter the draw in off topic, double entry if you add the pic.Good luck 🍀  hope you win .It’s really hard and expensive to fix tvs these days, often cheaper to buy a new one 

 

 

Thank you I did actually enter that last week I think, I should upload this photo for it lol 

 

Any brand suggestions? I haven't had to shop for a tv in over a decade! 




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 