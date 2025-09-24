While watching my tv tonight, it decided to (apparently) give up the ghost. I'm not good with electronics or anything like that, but I'm wondering if anyone knows what may have caused this and if it's worth fixing? I can't really afford a new tv right now. It's a panasonic TH-P42UT30Z photo of the screen and model number below
Short video showing the issue as well:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/yCPpBhKazBxFtfjF9
Any suggestions are greatly appreciated. Also brands that don't suck if I do need to get a new one, that also don't break the bank would be appreciated.