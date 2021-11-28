Hi folk,
Hope everyone is keeping safe and well during these challenging times.
I'm a bit of a tech from time to time. I liked the DSL broadband threads I've read here, and geekzone pops up from time to time when doing a search so I thought I'd join, and see how it goes.
But I'm not sure how active the place is, and hope everyone is still posting on new tech issues, these days. But if not, no worries.
I choose the handle triquantacat
Because....
I like the number three so ---> tri
I like quanta (as in the cool properties of photons - light 'quanta') so ---> quanta
I love love cats. ----> cat
Simple.
Be safe and well.
triquantacat
PS: I am a person that needs to edit my posts because I notice clarity and typos after posting and so please give me a chance to clarify my queries if they are unclear, and welcome your feedback, whenever, I've written something that's not clear.