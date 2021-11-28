Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIntroductionsHi, I'm new, but love tech, so joined. - Is the board still active that much?
triquantacat

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#290685 28-Nov-2021 00:09

 Hi folk,

Hope everyone is keeping safe and well during these challenging times.

I'm a bit of a tech from time to time. I liked the DSL broadband threads I've read here, and geekzone pops up from time to time when doing a search so I thought I'd join, and see how it goes.

But I'm not sure how active the place is, and hope everyone is still posting on new tech issues, these days. But if not, no worries.

I choose the handle triquantacat
Because....

I like the number three so ---> tri
I like quanta (as in the cool properties of photons - light 'quanta') so ---> quanta
I love love cats. ----> cat

Simple.

Be safe and well.

triquantacat

PS: I am a person that needs to edit my posts because I notice clarity and typos after posting and so please give me a chance to clarify my queries if they are unclear, and welcome your feedback, whenever, I've written something that's not clear.

timmmay
18397 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2820392 28-Nov-2021 06:18
Send private message

It's pretty active, but not so much at midnight on a Saturday night! Welcome :)



Batman
Mad Scientist
27670 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2820393 28-Nov-2021 06:29
Send private message

more active than you think!




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Linux
8929 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2820397 28-Nov-2021 07:32
Send private message

Welcome and yes active for sure

psychrn
1520 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2820410 28-Nov-2021 07:58
Send private message

Welcome to geekzone. Its quite busy and you can always find something to interest you and participate in. Thats the thing -participate. Thats what makes this place work !!




GZMCC. Lenovo Yoga C640. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder 2016 F3 LTD.  GoPro 5 Black, Samsung S22 Ultra, Huawei GT2pro Smartwatch. Samsung S6 Lite Tablet

RunningMan
6989 posts

Uber Geek


  #2820413 28-Nov-2021 08:17
Send private message

Welcome



triquantacat

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2820460 28-Nov-2021 10:51

Thanks for the kind welcomes. Have a good Sunday and be well. :-)

 


Triquantacat

ANglEAUT
1670 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2820733 28-Nov-2021 19:16
Send private message

Welcome triquantacat.

 

psychrn is correct:  -participate. Thats what makes this place work !!

 

I'm not sure who here talks about quantum stuff, but cats are includes in loads of discussions.

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | SmartAss

Create new topic





