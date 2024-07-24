Hello,
I have become a new member of Geekzone. I have used Internet forums and bulletin boards before.
I would like to post on a few topics such as Mac operating systems and DIY fixes.
I live in Auckland.
Thank you for your attention.
Welcome to Geekzone!
I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.
First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and reread it. If you have any questions, ask away.
There are many features around this forum. To get the best out of Geekzone, check out our Geekzone Guide.
People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally, as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments, not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time, you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums on a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.
If you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.
You can use the watch forums and topics functions or our RSS feeds to keep up with discussions. Check the menu items on the top and bottom of all pages to learn more.
If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.
If you want to help the community, subscribe to Geekzone or purchase through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate it if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.
Lastly, enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!
I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape
Welcome
Cool, welcome.
Andy Ghozali
|E: andy@ghozali.ru
M: +64 21 395 458
A: Andy's Business Services, 231 High St, Christchurch 8011, NZ
|www.andy.mobi
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
Welcome aboard
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.
Welcome to the site.
Welcome aboard!
Starlancer: Hello,
I have become a new member of Geekzone. I have used Internet forums and bulletin boards before.
As in dial up BBS or just internet bulletin boards ? :D
Welcome aboard regardless :D
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand
LinkTree - kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________
Welcome to the crazy house, oh and did you choose your username from the game?
xpd:
Starlancer: Hello,
I have become a new member of Geekzone. I have used Internet forums and bulletin boards before.
As in dial up BBS or just internet bulletin boards ? :D
Welcome aboard regardless :D
Thanks for your welcome.
Dial up BBS in the 90s. Those were the days, eh? Before the Telecom name disappeared from TV advertising etc, and UFB came in. Pleased broadband finally came in after so many years of the phone monopoly. But in this age of fibre and Netflix, Geekzone is still similar to a BBS?
maoriboy:
Welcome to the crazy house, oh and did you choose your username from the game?
Thank you for the welcome to the crazy house. Might have seen the Starlancer name somewhere on the Net, didn't know it was a sci-fi game played on computers.
Welcome
Our household is totally Apple - see signature - but that does not mean I am an expert 🎓, not at all 😞
Cheers 🍷
Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.
Starlancer:
Dial up BBS in the 90s. Those were the days, eh? Before the Telecom name disappeared from TV advertising etc, and UFB came in. Pleased broadband finally came in after so many years of the phone monopoly. But in this age of fibre and Netflix, Geekzone is still similar to a BBS?
Hell yes, I miss the BBS days as a few others here do :) Ran one for a few years, made some good friends. Took advantage of the $5 weekends :D
And yeah, GZ is about good as a decent BBS you'd get these days ;)
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand
LinkTree - kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________