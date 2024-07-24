Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIntroductionsHello, I am new to Geekzone
Starlancer

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#315548 24-Jul-2024 18:15
Send private message

Hello,

I have become a new member of Geekzone. I have used Internet forums and bulletin boards before.

I would like to post on a few topics such as Mac operating systems and DIY fixes.

I live in Auckland.

Thank you for your attention.

Create new topic
PeterReader
6012 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264031 24-Jul-2024 18:15
Send private message

Welcome to Geekzone!

 

I am PeterReader, the Geekzone Robot. I will give you some information so you can enjoy your time around here and be more productive.

 

First, everyone follows the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG). You clicked [ACCEPT] before your first post, but I suggest you go over and reread it. If you have any questions, ask away.

 

There are many features around this forum. To get the best out of Geekzone, check out our Geekzone Guide.

 

People around here can be funny. When reading a comment don't take it personally, as everyone here knows we should always attack arguments, not the people behind them. But if you see some sarcastic jokes, it happens. With time, you will see there are lots of people who post around the forums on a variety of topics. Those more frequent posters help us make sure the community is safe.

 

If you need help, look for freitasm, our BDFL and send him a Private Message (PM) by clicking the email button.

 

You can use the watch forums and topics functions or our RSS feeds to keep up with discussions. Check the menu items on the top and bottom of all pages to learn more.

 

If you see that the time in these posts are wrong, check your profile page and make sure the correct timezone is selected.

 

If you want to help the community, subscribe to Geekzone or purchase through our MightyApe affiliate link. We also would appreciate it if you white list Geekzone in your ad blocker.

 

Lastly, enjoy your time around here and I might even reply in another of your posts!




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
RunningMan
8860 posts

Uber Geek


  #3264046 24-Jul-2024 18:52
Send private message

Welcome

zocster
1983 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264056 24-Jul-2024 19:23
Send private message

Cool, welcome. 




 

Andy Ghozali
Geekzone Member

Logo		 E: andy@ghozali.ru
M: +64 21 395 458
A: Andy's Business Services, 231 High St, Christchurch 8011, NZ
www.andy.mobifacebook icon linkedin icon instagram icon 



kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3303 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3264088 24-Jul-2024 21:14
Send private message

Welcome. Come for the great advice, stay for the badges!




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Lias
5567 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264153 24-Jul-2024 22:22
Send private message

Welcome aboard




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

alavaliant
213 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3264178 25-Jul-2024 10:05
Send private message

Welcome to the site.

Rmani
273 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264233 25-Jul-2024 10:58
Send private message

Welcome aboard!




Rmani



xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13667 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264236 25-Jul-2024 11:15
Send private message

Starlancer: Hello,

I have become a new member of Geekzone. I have used Internet forums and bulletin boards before.

 

As in dial up BBS or just internet bulletin boards ? :D

 

Welcome aboard regardless :D




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

maoriboy
990 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3264244 25-Jul-2024 12:00
Send private message

Welcome to the crazy house, oh and did you choose your username from the game?





Starlancer

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3264255 25-Jul-2024 13:44
Send private message

xpd:

 

Starlancer: Hello,

I have become a new member of Geekzone. I have used Internet forums and bulletin boards before.

 

As in dial up BBS or just internet bulletin boards ? :D

 

Welcome aboard regardless :D

 

 

Thanks for your welcome.

 

Dial up BBS in the 90s. Those were the days, eh? Before the Telecom name disappeared from TV advertising etc, and UFB came in. Pleased broadband finally came in after so many years of the phone monopoly. But in this age of fibre and Netflix, Geekzone is still similar to a BBS?

Starlancer

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3264258 25-Jul-2024 13:47
Send private message

maoriboy:

 

Welcome to the crazy house, oh and did you choose your username from the game?

 

 

Thank you for the welcome to the crazy house. Might have seen the Starlancer name somewhere on the Net, didn't know it was a sci-fi game played on computers.

FineWine
2961 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264296 25-Jul-2024 15:56
Send private message

Welcome

 

Our household is totally Apple - see signature - but that does not mean I am an expert 🎓, not at all 😞

 

Cheers 🍷




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13667 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264302 25-Jul-2024 16:04
Send private message

Starlancer:

 

Dial up BBS in the 90s. Those were the days, eh? Before the Telecom name disappeared from TV advertising etc, and UFB came in. Pleased broadband finally came in after so many years of the phone monopoly. But in this age of fibre and Netflix, Geekzone is still similar to a BBS?

 

 

Hell yes, I miss the BBS days as a few others here do :) Ran one for a few years, made some good friends. Took advantage of the $5 weekends :D

 

And yeah, GZ is about good as a decent BBS you'd get these days ;)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright