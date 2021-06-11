Need to confirm if we've got a broken PSU or a broken Chromebook. I need a 19v 2.37a 45W charged with the pin style plug.
Any chance someone in Auckland has a spare one I can borrow for testing.
I broke the charger for mine years back, so there's a cunning trick if you're cheap and have electronics parts kicking around.
File down a standard 0.1" pin header socket to be a bit more round - this fits inside the power jack and connects to the centre pin for your positive.
Use the screen of a USB cable for your ground.
Connect the above to a 19V supply from something else.