Dual external monitors on laptops - advice please!
I’m currently trying to choose a laptop, and am wanting to ensure a decent level of future-proofing in terms of running dual external monitors; initially it’ll probably only be 2x 1080 screens at a ‘normal’ refresh rate, but I’d like to allow for something more taxing.

 

One of the laptops I’m looking at is an HP Probook with an AMD processor; noting the lack of Thunderbolt support, my concern is whether this laptop will be fine for supporting a second external monitor at a decent res and refresh rate via USB-C.

 

I understand I won’t have any such issue with the other laptop I’m looking at, given it has Thunderbolt 4 - that’s an i7-powered Dell Vostro and is on special until the end of today for $1509, so I hoped to come to some conclusion on the monitor support question, so as to help determine whether it’s worth proceeding with buying the Dell today (based on ruling out the HP if not good for dual monitors). 

 

Any advice on this would be really appreciated.

Does it have to be a laptop?

 

Have you considered the HP ProdDesk product range?

 

Just purchased this HP Prodesk 400 G6 Desktop Mini Business PC - this model is currently out of stock at PBTech but the range includes a variety of ports and a mixture of configurations to suite most requirements.

 

I've got my machine connected to twin 23 inch monitors and installed additional RAM plus upgraded it to Windows 11.

Yes, I do get the advantages of a desktop, but it does have to be a laptop, as it's replacing an existing laptop that does dual purpose as a WFH device (hence the need for dual monitors) and our general laptop for taking away on holidays etc.

Pop in to VRC computers if you are in Palmy. Ask to look at their Thinkpad's - business grade models.

 

We just got a handful of the 15" models, i5 11th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe drive with Win 10 Pro and 3 year onsite support. Around $1500ish, but retail price may vary a bit.

 

Anyway, those with the Lenovo dock seem to be pretty great. Single USB-C cable to the dock for charging, dual displayport, ethernet, usb hub etc.

 

Edit: saw no point in the i7 models for general office work.



+1 for Chevrolux

 

Got a Lenovo T14s with i5-10210U CPU, 16GB RAM, SSD, Intel UHD Graphics & 3 monitors: 1x built in laptop screen @ 1080p, 2x external @ 2560x1440.

 

All connected via Lenovo USB-C dock. I don't notice any slow downs, RAM usage is 10+GB constantly, CPU idling along at <20%. LAN is either via USB-C dock or USB dongle

 

 




Cheers - happy to look at the Lenovos, but @Chevrolux, do you recall the model or series you bought from them? Quite a few different ones - https://www.lenovo.com/nz/en/laptops/thinkpad/c/thinkpad.

The only Thinkpad listed on their website is $2k for a 13” with a pretty old Ryzen CPU and 8/256 ( https://www.vrc.co.nz/product/lenovo-thinkpad-x395-business-ultrabook/).

@ ANglEAUT - whereabouts did you buy yours from, and if you don’t mind me asking how much did you pay for it and the hub?

Thanks!

Also, it would be really fanstastic if anyone has specific advice on the ability to output to two monitors from an AMD laptop like the HP linked to above.

 


Edit: it looks like these Lenovos will be quite a bit north of $1500, if not over $2k (especially if looking at 15.6” over the 14”), so more costly than the Dell linked to above - given the Dell will also have no problems with multiple monitors, I’d need to be comfortable the extra cost of the Lenovo would be worth it. (My requirements are as per this post.)  

HP Elitebook 830/840/850 G8 with HP thunderbolt G2 Dock job done




jonathan18: ... @ ANglEAUT - whereabouts did you buy yours from, and if you don’t mind me asking how much did you pay for it and the hub? ...

 

     

  1. $ 1668.69 +GST in Apr-2021 NBKLEN140202: Lenovo ThinkBook 14 G2, Intel i7-1165G7 16GB 512GB NVMe SSD
  2. $   265.88 +GST in Apr-2021 NBDLEN74135  : Lenovo THINKPAD Docking station, USB-C - GigE - 135 Watt
  3. $ 1272.60 +GST in Oct-2020 NBKLEN547003: Lenovo ThinkPad L590, Intel i5-8265U 16GB 256GB SSD
  4. $ 2005.13 +GST in Feb-2021 7116551           : LENOVO THINKPAD T14, I5-10210U, 8GB, 256GB SSD (includes corporate discount)
  5. $   250.96 +GST in Feb-2021 6515777           : LENOVO THINKPAD USB C DOCK (includes corporate discount)

 

Can't find the PO for my laptop. No corporate discount from PB Tech, only from Acquire.

 

 




nztim: HP Elitebook 830/840/850 G8 with HP thunderbolt G2 Dock job done

 

Sure, plus a much larger hole in my bank balance!

 

As per this post, I'm really looking to spend no more than $2k and ideally closer to $1500; at this point, I'm not sure if it's worth spending the extra amount for a Thinkpad or an Elitebook over this Dell, which is $1500 and given it's got Thunderbolt 4 there's no issue about whether it'll support dual monitors. Totally agree I probably don't need the i7 over an i5 (and assume battery life will suffer for it) but, equally, unless the benefits of the other laptops are worth paying that much more I'm ok with it... I get the advantage of an on-site warranty, but I also can cope without this laptop if need be... I imagine build quality of the HPs and Lenovo is better - but is that worth hundreds of dollars, given that much of the time I use an external screen, keyboard and mouse?

 

I've got 10 hours before the Dell sale ends, so have to make a call soon...

https://www.lenovo.com/nz/en/laptops/thinkpad/thinkpad-e-series/ThinkPad-E14-Gen-3-14%E2%80%9D-AMD/p/20Y7005CAU has a HDMI port and DP 1.2 via USB-C, so it'll do two monitors no worries, or you can add a dock if needed.




jonathan18:

nztim: HP Elitebook 830/840/850 G8 with HP thunderbolt G2 Dock job done


Sure, plus a much larger hole in my bank balance!


As per this post, I'm really looking to spend no more than $2k and ideally closer to $1500; at this point, I'm not sure if it's worth spending the extra amount for a Thinkpad or an Elitebook over this Dell, which is $1500 and given it's got Thunderbolt 4 there's no issue about whether it'll support dual monitors. Totally agree I probably don't need the i7 over an i5 (and assume battery life will suffer for it) but, equally, unless the benefits of the other laptops are worth paying that much more I'm ok with it... I get the advantage of an on-site warranty, but I also can cope without this laptop if need be... I imagine build quality of the HPs and Lenovo is better - but is that worth hundreds of dollars, given that much of the time I use an external screen, keyboard and mouse?


I've got 10 hours before the Dell sale ends, so have to make a call soon...



You can run two screens off that one is off the HDMI and one off USB-C

The hdmi is only 1.4 so 4K is a no go if you want 4k you will need to go for the i7 with the thunderbolt dock and run two screens off displayport




Get one that supports thunderbolt 2? and charging via the USB-C port.

I've got my Lenovo T480 connected to a Dell D6000 universal dock, going to two 32" 4K monitors running at 60hz (using the display port ports)

If you're using HDMI as the protocol over the USB-C or from the dock to the monitors you'll likely run out of bandwidth and not be able to run dual 4K at 60hz, but only one at 60hz and the other at 30hz. At 1080p it'll be fine though.

Sweet. I've ended up pressing buy on the Dell i7 (which supports Thunderbolt 4); while the special had ended by this morning, I somehow managed to still purchase it at the discounted price via an open tab that still showed it at the discounted amount. It'll be more than I need but hopefully will last as long as our Spectre 360 (5.5 years).

 

I doubt I'll move to 4k screens any time soon, and chances are I'll purchase just another 1080 screen to go with my current 1080, so my initial needs are not that intense. @insane: am I correct in thinking a dock like the following will do the job under this situation - ie, to provide a single plug-in option to cover power, two screens, Ethernet and keyboard/mouse? If so, may grab it while it's on special.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBDFLK1008/Feeltek-100W-Mega-Dock-11-in-1-USB-C-Power-Deliver

 

Thanks so much.

Maybe confirm the HDMI 1080p dual monitor refresh rates l, or make it clear that you'll take it back for a full refund if it doesn't support 60hz.

Thanks, yeah good point that it doesn't actually say it'll do 2x 1080 @60, but rather only referencing 4k @ 30hz.

Perhaps I may be better to buy a Thunderbolt dock from the start and be futureproofed for better quality monitors, though imagine the price is substantially more.

Edit: yep, over $300 for a Thunderbolt, so would rather stick with a more conventional and affordable USB-C dock.

insane: Maybe confirm the HDMI 1080p dual monitor refresh rates ...

 

Man, how are you supposed to understand HDMI up to 4KX2K@30Hz, VGA up to 1080P@60Hz? Even the manufacturer site lists the same. 😕

 

 




