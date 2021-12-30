I’m currently trying to choose a laptop, and am wanting to ensure a decent level of future-proofing in terms of running dual external monitors; initially it’ll probably only be 2x 1080 screens at a ‘normal’ refresh rate, but I’d like to allow for something more taxing.

One of the laptops I’m looking at is an HP Probook with an AMD processor; noting the lack of Thunderbolt support, my concern is whether this laptop will be fine for supporting a second external monitor at a decent res and refresh rate via USB-C.

I understand I won’t have any such issue with the other laptop I’m looking at, given it has Thunderbolt 4 - that’s an i7-powered Dell Vostro and is on special until the end of today for $1509, so I hoped to come to some conclusion on the monitor support question, so as to help determine whether it’s worth proceeding with buying the Dell today (based on ruling out the HP if not good for dual monitors).

Any advice on this would be really appreciated.