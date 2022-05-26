Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersBlank screen on working laptop
Asmodeus

1012 posts

Uber Geek


#296160 26-May-2022 01:09
Send private message quote this post

I have a laptop whose screen stopped working after being in sleep mode. It worked on an external monitor via display port but I made the mistake of switching to the microsoft basic display adapter while trying to fix the issue. It now doesn't work on the external monitor either...

 

 

 

I have tried a hard reset with the battery out, reseating the RAM, reset the bios and CMOS. I can access the shared drives on the laptop so have recovered docs, etc but there is no remote control set up so can't do anything else. It does have a VGA port but i don't have a cable so haven't been able to test that yet. 

 

 

 

I am happy to remove the HDD, format it and then try to reinstall windows from USB or something like that but if there are more options to try I'd like to. It could also just be that the screen is poked I guess lol.

 

 

 

Any ideas?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
CYaBro
3831 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2918682 26-May-2022 06:58
Send private message quote this post

Do you get any image on the screen like a logo and/or can you get into the bios?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
Asmodeus

1012 posts

Uber Geek


  #2920247 30-May-2022 01:57
Send private message quote this post

Nothing at all unfortunately. Prob can get into the bios, just can't see it happening 😑

Dynamic
3406 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2920253 30-May-2022 06:18
Send private message quote this post

You'll be able to see the BIOS with a DisplayPort monitor connected.  In any case, have a go at logging in blind, wait a minite, and use the WIN-P to try and blindly set it back to Clone Displays or similar so even if the internal display is faulty you can use an external screen.  

 

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-US/troubleshoot/windows-client/shell-experience/display-configuration-reverts-second-screen-only-resume-standby 

 

Hopefully a Windows reinstall helps, but it sounds like a hardware fault if you can't see the BIOS screen.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.



Ge0rge
1465 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2920256 30-May-2022 06:57
Send private message quote this post

Is it a case of the backlight giving up? If you shine a light on the screen from various angles while the laptop is on, you might be able to see something, albeit very dimly. Might be enough to help you log on and change the display settings.

Asmodeus

1012 posts

Uber Geek


  #2943860 19-Jul-2022 16:06
Send private message quote this post

This ended up being the case :/ Thanks for the tip. Now time to get back in there and see if I can fix it. I don't like my chances but gotta try right?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 