I came across a portable laptop screen extender in the tech section of Kia Ora magazine on a flight yesterday.

Looks like a handy way of adding a couple of screens to my laptop when I'm not near my desktop screens.

Has anybody tried the Xebec Tri-screen 2 that www.smartofficetech.co.nz is selling?

Keen to hear any feedback on this or other screens that do the same job.