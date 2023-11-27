Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLaptops and mobile computersRecommendation for a laptop?
johno1234

2936 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2353


#310861 27-Nov-2023 12:13
Hi all, I am looking for a recommendation for a work laptop. It doesn't need a gaming spec, nor be blazingly fast. It does need 32Gb min and 4 cores so I can run some largish VMs on it. Other than that it will mostly be used on my desktop with a USB-C dock and keyboard/mouse/monitors but go on trips by itself.

 

It just needs to run a VM or two and do web/mail and remote desktop access onto other machines.

 

Looking at this:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKLEN150331CSS/Lenovo-V15-G3-156-FHD-Business-Laptop-Intel-Core-i

 

Only i3 but apparently twice as fast as my i7 NUC's i7-7567U!

 

Anyone got a recommendation?

 

Thanks

 

 

xpd

xpd
13829 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4223

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164417 27-Nov-2023 12:46
HP Probook

 

Any of the current models are good solid machines. We have ones with AMD or i5's, 8GB through to 32GB.

 

You say you want VM's but don't need the speed ? You'll want the speed/cores to share across the VM's, so look at minimum i5 IMHO. 

 

Just be aware, some of the smaller Probooks dont come with Ethernet.

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 



Lias
5605 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3895

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164627 27-Nov-2023 19:13
Going to depend on your budget but in general my preference is Z-Book > Dell/Lenovo workstations > Probooks > Dell/Lenovo business grade > everything else > Acer




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

johno1234

2936 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2353


  #3164881 28-Nov-2023 08:58
I must say, looking at the CPU benchmarks, it's amazing how much faster the newer CPUs are. Current laptop i3 are way faster than the 2016 i7 in my desktop NUC. 

