Hi all, I am looking for a recommendation for a work laptop. It doesn't need a gaming spec, nor be blazingly fast. It does need 32Gb min and 4 cores so I can run some largish VMs on it. Other than that it will mostly be used on my desktop with a USB-C dock and keyboard/mouse/monitors but go on trips by itself.

It just needs to run a VM or two and do web/mail and remote desktop access onto other machines.

Looking at this:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKLEN150331CSS/Lenovo-V15-G3-156-FHD-Business-Laptop-Intel-Core-i

Only i3 but apparently twice as fast as my i7 NUC's i7-7567U!

Anyone got a recommendation?

Thanks